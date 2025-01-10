<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

To,

To the Members of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM’) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming an opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Segment Reporting As per Ind-AS 108 "Operating Segments" An Operating Segment is a component of an entity: Our audit procedures on adoption of Ind-AS 108 include: ? That engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, Reviewed and assessed the disclosures with respect to Segment Reporting (Ind-AS 108). ? Whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity’s chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance, and Understood and reviewed Revenue Recognition policy in relation to Battery Manufacturing Segment ? For which discrete financial information is available Reviewed and assessed capital expenditure incurred during the year and accounting for the same. The Company commenced Battery Manufacturing Plant which is a separate segment and the results of the same is regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision makers. Reviewed various projections and the future plans of capital expansion during the year. Further Company shall disclose information to enable users of financial statements to evaluate the nature and financial effects of the business activities in which it engages and the economic environments in which it operates.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Integrated Report, Board’s Report along with its Annexures and Financial Highlights included in the Company’s Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors’ report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors’ report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors’ responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind-AS standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. 1) The Management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (iv) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

4. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LIMITED

Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors’ report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors’ report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report] i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and its intangible assets both. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the Management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure is of such verification reasonable and appropriate. Management has obtained confirmation for Inventory lying with third parties as on reporting date. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account except difference as disclosed in standalone financial statement. iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP) or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act’’). Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities made. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts outstanding which are in the nature of deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder as on March 31, 2024 and the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant as specified by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount INR Financial year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending GST CENVAT on Sales 2,40,249 2014-15 Asst. commissioner Commission paid GST CENVAT on Sales 7,44,870 2015-16 Asst. commissioner Commission paid GST CENVAT on ocean 2,25,473 2017-18 Original Adjudicating Auth. fright

Name of the Nature of dues Amount Financial year to which Forum where dispute is statute INR the amount relates pending Custom/ Excise e-way bill discrepancies 9,23,855 2018-19 Commissioner, Daman Custom/ Excise Appeal against Order- 1,43,057 2018-19 Commissioner of Customs in- Original IT Act 35(2AB) of IT Act 1,25,84,600* 2012-13 CIT Appeal IT Act 14A of IT Act 1,91,694 2019-20 CIT Appeal

* Rs 25.17 Lakhs paid with Appeal. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority (c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and section 62 of the Act have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which they were raised. xi. (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company nor on the Company by its officers or employees.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and Shortfall of of Rs. 4.33 lakhs has been transferred to the special account on the date of our audit report.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(the "Guidance Note").

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.