Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Board Meeting

Kabra Extrusion CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202425 Apr 2024
KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3.50 per Equity shares @70% per equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be paid/dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial and Press Release for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

