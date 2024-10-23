Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3.50 per Equity shares @70% per equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be paid/dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024