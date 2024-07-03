Summary

Windsor Machines Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Windsor Engineering Limited in May, 1963. The Company name was changed to R H Windsor Limited in 1964 and was again changed to Klockner Windsor Limited in 1986 and then to DGP Windsor India Limited in 1994. Later, the Company was once again changed to Windsor Machines Limited from DGP Windsor India Limited in February, 2015.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of plastic processing machinery, which includes pipe extrusion, blown film extrusion and injection moulding machines. The Company works 3 manufacturing facilities located at Thane (Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral (Gujarat).The company entered into technical and commercial collaborations with R H Windsor, UK. In 1982, Klockner Werke, Germany, took over the collaborator company. In 1994, the Piramal Group took control of the concern. The company manufactures quality products and is a leading manufacturer of plastic processing machinery injection moulding machines, extrusion lines and blow moulding machines. Its injection moulding division of the company tied up with a Japanese company to manufacture state-of-the-art injection moulding machines and its blow moulding division is tieing up with a German company for its blow moulding machines. Its extrusion machinery division also has technology tie-ups with Kuhne, Germany for film plants and with Wavin Rollepaal, Netherlands, for pipe and tube extrusion plants. The machinery manufactured by the co

