Windsor Machines Ltd Share Price

350.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open368.7
  • Day's High375.05
  • 52 Wk High440.8
  • Prev. Close368.7
  • Day's Low350.3
  • 52 Wk Low 63.8
  • Turnover (lac)323.95
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value41.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,274.56
  • Div. Yield0.14
Windsor Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

368.7

Prev. Close

368.7

Turnover(Lac.)

323.95

Day's High

375.05

Day's Low

350.3

52 Week's High

440.8

52 Week's Low

63.8

Book Value

41.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,274.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.14

Windsor Machines Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Windsor Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Windsor Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.90%

Non-Promoter- 1.19%

Institutions: 1.19%

Non-Institutions: 44.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Windsor Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.99

12.99

12.99

12.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

282.99

286.44

276.55

269.63

Net Worth

295.98

299.43

289.54

282.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

287.21

243.77

351.53

300.27

yoy growth (%)

17.82

-30.65

17.06

6.97

Raw materials

-189.69

-156.43

-223.07

-185.58

As % of sales

66.04

64.17

63.45

61.8

Employee costs

-41.31

-42.31

-42.95

-39.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.92

-12.58

27.27

21.21

Depreciation

-13.43

-13.56

-13.5

-12.71

Tax paid

4.98

24.51

-10.01

-8.92

Working capital

5.46

-117.57

10.22

33.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.82

-30.65

17.06

6.97

Op profit growth

-2,264.49

-103.61

16.52

21.06

EBIT growth

-662.41

-107.3

31.1

4.2

Net profit growth

-193.73

-179.77

40.37

-14.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

353.97

377.45

369.16

314.48

283.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

353.97

377.45

369.16

314.48

283.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.95

6.65

2.71

0.8

11.59

Windsor Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Windsor Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M K Arora

Independent Director

Shishir Dalal

Independent Director

Mahua Roy Chowdhury

Independent Director

MANOJ LODHA

Executive Director & CEO

Vinay Bansod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhilkumar Vadera

Additional Director

Garima Malhotra

Additional Director

Manoj Antani

Additional Director

Subhendu Roy

Additional Director

Vivek Chopra

Additional Director

Vinit Bediya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Windsor Machines Ltd

Summary

Windsor Machines Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Windsor Engineering Limited in May, 1963. The Company name was changed to R H Windsor Limited in 1964 and was again changed to Klockner Windsor Limited in 1986 and then to DGP Windsor India Limited in 1994. Later, the Company was once again changed to Windsor Machines Limited from DGP Windsor India Limited in February, 2015.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of plastic processing machinery, which includes pipe extrusion, blown film extrusion and injection moulding machines. The Company works 3 manufacturing facilities located at Thane (Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral (Gujarat).The company entered into technical and commercial collaborations with R H Windsor, UK. In 1982, Klockner Werke, Germany, took over the collaborator company. In 1994, the Piramal Group took control of the concern. The company manufactures quality products and is a leading manufacturer of plastic processing machinery injection moulding machines, extrusion lines and blow moulding machines. Its injection moulding division of the company tied up with a Japanese company to manufacture state-of-the-art injection moulding machines and its blow moulding division is tieing up with a German company for its blow moulding machines. Its extrusion machinery division also has technology tie-ups with Kuhne, Germany for film plants and with Wavin Rollepaal, Netherlands, for pipe and tube extrusion plants. The machinery manufactured by the co
Company FAQs

What is the Windsor Machines Ltd share price today?

The Windsor Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹350.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Windsor Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Windsor Machines Ltd is ₹2274.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Windsor Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Windsor Machines Ltd is 0 and 8.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Windsor Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Windsor Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Windsor Machines Ltd is ₹63.8 and ₹440.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Windsor Machines Ltd?

Windsor Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.97%, 3 Years at 112.91%, 1 Year at 329.72%, 6 Month at 116.70%, 3 Month at 90.26% and 1 Month at 2.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Windsor Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Windsor Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.90 %
Institutions - 1.20 %
Public - 44.90 %

