SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹368.7
Prev. Close₹368.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹323.95
Day's High₹375.05
Day's Low₹350.3
52 Week's High₹440.8
52 Week's Low₹63.8
Book Value₹41.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,274.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
282.99
286.44
276.55
269.63
Net Worth
295.98
299.43
289.54
282.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
287.21
243.77
351.53
300.27
yoy growth (%)
17.82
-30.65
17.06
6.97
Raw materials
-189.69
-156.43
-223.07
-185.58
As % of sales
66.04
64.17
63.45
61.8
Employee costs
-41.31
-42.31
-42.95
-39.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.92
-12.58
27.27
21.21
Depreciation
-13.43
-13.56
-13.5
-12.71
Tax paid
4.98
24.51
-10.01
-8.92
Working capital
5.46
-117.57
10.22
33.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.82
-30.65
17.06
6.97
Op profit growth
-2,264.49
-103.61
16.52
21.06
EBIT growth
-662.41
-107.3
31.1
4.2
Net profit growth
-193.73
-179.77
40.37
-14.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
353.97
377.45
369.16
314.48
283.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
353.97
377.45
369.16
314.48
283.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.95
6.65
2.71
0.8
11.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M K Arora
Independent Director
Shishir Dalal
Independent Director
Mahua Roy Chowdhury
Independent Director
MANOJ LODHA
Executive Director & CEO
Vinay Bansod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhilkumar Vadera
Additional Director
Garima Malhotra
Additional Director
Manoj Antani
Additional Director
Subhendu Roy
Additional Director
Vivek Chopra
Additional Director
Vinit Bediya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Windsor Machines Ltd
Summary
Windsor Machines Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Windsor Engineering Limited in May, 1963. The Company name was changed to R H Windsor Limited in 1964 and was again changed to Klockner Windsor Limited in 1986 and then to DGP Windsor India Limited in 1994. Later, the Company was once again changed to Windsor Machines Limited from DGP Windsor India Limited in February, 2015.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of plastic processing machinery, which includes pipe extrusion, blown film extrusion and injection moulding machines. The Company works 3 manufacturing facilities located at Thane (Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral (Gujarat).The company entered into technical and commercial collaborations with R H Windsor, UK. In 1982, Klockner Werke, Germany, took over the collaborator company. In 1994, the Piramal Group took control of the concern. The company manufactures quality products and is a leading manufacturer of plastic processing machinery injection moulding machines, extrusion lines and blow moulding machines. Its injection moulding division of the company tied up with a Japanese company to manufacture state-of-the-art injection moulding machines and its blow moulding division is tieing up with a German company for its blow moulding machines. Its extrusion machinery division also has technology tie-ups with Kuhne, Germany for film plants and with Wavin Rollepaal, Netherlands, for pipe and tube extrusion plants. The machinery manufactured by the co
Read More
The Windsor Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹350.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Windsor Machines Ltd is ₹2274.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Windsor Machines Ltd is 0 and 8.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Windsor Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Windsor Machines Ltd is ₹63.8 and ₹440.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Windsor Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.97%, 3 Years at 112.91%, 1 Year at 329.72%, 6 Month at 116.70%, 3 Month at 90.26% and 1 Month at 2.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.