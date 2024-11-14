|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Preferential Issue of Equity Shares. EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024) Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
