Windsor Machines Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
59.41
80.83
109.38
87.03
89.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.41
80.83
109.38
87.03
89.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.63
0.08
0.86
0.35
Total Income
59.44
81.46
109.46
87.9
89.62
Total Expenditure
74.12
79.67
105.5
78.28
80.81
PBIDT
-14.67
1.79
3.96
9.61
8.81
Interest
3.01
1.89
6.8
2.67
2.74
PBDT
-17.68
-0.1
-2.85
6.94
6.07
Depreciation
4.29
4.32
4.05
4.17
3.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.29
0.19
0.88
1.43
1.38
Deferred Tax
-0.59
-0.53
-0.3
-0.33
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-36.68
-4.08
-7.48
1.67
1.45
Minority Interest After NP
-10.64
0
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-26.04
-4.08
-7.47
1.67
1.45
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.39
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-20.65
-4.08
-7.47
1.67
1.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.65
-0.63
-1.15
0.26
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-24.69
2.21
3.62
11.04
9.86
PBDTM(%)
-29.75
-0.12
-2.6
7.97
6.79
PATM(%)
-61.74
-5.04
-6.83
1.91
1.62
