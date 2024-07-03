iifl-logo-icon 1
Windsor Machines Ltd Quarterly Results

359.95
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

59.41

80.83

109.38

87.03

89.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.41

80.83

109.38

87.03

89.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.63

0.08

0.86

0.35

Total Income

59.44

81.46

109.46

87.9

89.62

Total Expenditure

74.12

79.67

105.5

78.28

80.81

PBIDT

-14.67

1.79

3.96

9.61

8.81

Interest

3.01

1.89

6.8

2.67

2.74

PBDT

-17.68

-0.1

-2.85

6.94

6.07

Depreciation

4.29

4.32

4.05

4.17

3.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.29

0.19

0.88

1.43

1.38

Deferred Tax

-0.59

-0.53

-0.3

-0.33

-0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

-36.68

-4.08

-7.48

1.67

1.45

Minority Interest After NP

-10.64

0

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-26.04

-4.08

-7.47

1.67

1.45

Extra-ordinary Items

-5.39

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-20.65

-4.08

-7.47

1.67

1.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.65

-0.63

-1.15

0.26

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.99

12.99

12.99

12.99

12.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-24.69

2.21

3.62

11.04

9.86

PBDTM(%)

-29.75

-0.12

-2.6

7.97

6.79

PATM(%)

-61.74

-5.04

-6.83

1.91

1.62

