Windsor Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

352.75
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Windsor Machines FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.92

-12.58

27.27

21.21

Depreciation

-13.43

-13.56

-13.5

-12.71

Tax paid

4.98

24.51

-10.01

-8.92

Working capital

5.46

-117.57

10.22

33.69

Other operating items

Operating

4.94

-119.2

13.97

33.26

Capital expenditure

0.55

20.24

2.58

332.47

Free cash flow

5.49

-98.96

16.56

365.73

Equity raised

513.12

585.83

601.94

350.12

Investing

2.05

-42.01

2.3

16.71

Financing

-6.57

-30.01

-11.87

68.31

Dividends paid

0

0

6.49

4.86

Net in cash

514.09

414.85

615.43

805.75

