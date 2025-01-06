Windsor Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.92
-12.58
27.27
21.21
Depreciation
-13.43
-13.56
-13.5
-12.71
Tax paid
4.98
24.51
-10.01
-8.92
Working capital
5.46
-117.57
10.22
33.69
Other operating items
Operating
4.94
-119.2
13.97
33.26
Capital expenditure
0.55
20.24
2.58
332.47
Free cash flow
5.49
-98.96
16.56
365.73
Equity raised
513.12
585.83
601.94
350.12
Investing
2.05
-42.01
2.3
16.71
Financing
-6.57
-30.01
-11.87
68.31
Dividends paid
0
0
6.49
4.86
Net in cash
514.09
414.85
615.43
805.75
