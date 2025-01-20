iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Windsor Machines Ltd Key Ratios

350.9
(3.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:19:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Windsor Machines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.1

-27.96

10.99

14.69

Op profit growth

503.9

-86.53

15.93

80.96

EBIT growth

675.71

-94.06

26.42

57.99

Net profit growth

-247.41

-161.45

20.73

202.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.25

1.7

9.1

8.72

EBIT margin

5.15

0.73

8.96

7.86

Net profit margin

3.44

-2.59

3.04

2.79

RoCE

3.92

0.46

7.36

9.98

RoNW

0.96

-0.63

1.02

1.45

RoA

0.65

-0.41

0.62

0.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.66

-1.16

1.86

1.52

Dividend per share

1

0

1

0.75

Cash EPS

-0.44

-3.33

-0.61

-0.63

Book value per share

44.07

42.33

46.1

44.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.37

-7.37

51.34

42.33

P/CEPS

-69.01

-2.56

-154.19

-102.06

P/B

0.69

0.2

2.07

1.45

EV/EBIDTA

7.52

6.03

13.57

12.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

54.29

49.16

Tax payout

85.73

-275.57

-45.71

-48.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.72

46.52

41.19

36.19

Inventory days

87.77

97.19

66.29

65.2

Creditor days

-105.93

-112.17

-79.03

-65.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.55

-0.19

-2.68

-3.16

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.15

0.25

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

0.93

9.02

2.09

2.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.11

-61.68

-61.84

-61.47

Employee costs

-16.86

-18.73

-14.01

-14.65

Other costs

-10.76

-17.87

-15.02

-15.15

Windsor Machines : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Windsor Machines Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.