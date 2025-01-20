Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.1
-27.96
10.99
14.69
Op profit growth
503.9
-86.53
15.93
80.96
EBIT growth
675.71
-94.06
26.42
57.99
Net profit growth
-247.41
-161.45
20.73
202.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.25
1.7
9.1
8.72
EBIT margin
5.15
0.73
8.96
7.86
Net profit margin
3.44
-2.59
3.04
2.79
RoCE
3.92
0.46
7.36
9.98
RoNW
0.96
-0.63
1.02
1.45
RoA
0.65
-0.41
0.62
0.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.66
-1.16
1.86
1.52
Dividend per share
1
0
1
0.75
Cash EPS
-0.44
-3.33
-0.61
-0.63
Book value per share
44.07
42.33
46.1
44.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.37
-7.37
51.34
42.33
P/CEPS
-69.01
-2.56
-154.19
-102.06
P/B
0.69
0.2
2.07
1.45
EV/EBIDTA
7.52
6.03
13.57
12.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
54.29
49.16
Tax payout
85.73
-275.57
-45.71
-48.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.72
46.52
41.19
36.19
Inventory days
87.77
97.19
66.29
65.2
Creditor days
-105.93
-112.17
-79.03
-65.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.55
-0.19
-2.68
-3.16
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.15
0.25
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
0.93
9.02
2.09
2.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.11
-61.68
-61.84
-61.47
Employee costs
-16.86
-18.73
-14.01
-14.65
Other costs
-10.76
-17.87
-15.02
-15.15
