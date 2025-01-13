Windsor Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
282.99
286.44
276.55
269.63
Net Worth
295.98
299.43
289.54
282.62
Minority Interest
Debt
35.65
35.69
26.29
46.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
65.36
66.94
69.13
71.28
Total Liabilities
396.99
402.06
384.96
400.14
Fixed Assets
321.76
309.4
317.08
329.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.19
9.19
9.19
11.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.38
1.37
1.31
7.56
Networking Capital
62.92
71.92
48.17
37.13
Inventories
85.68
62.95
53.54
50.59
Inventory Days
64.29
Sundry Debtors
24.91
36.86
19.94
19.16
Debtor Days
24.34
Other Current Assets
107.76
104.98
102.67
104.89
Sundry Creditors
-109.02
-79.55
-79.92
-76.42
Creditor Days
97.11
Other Current Liabilities
-46.41
-53.32
-48.06
-61.09
Cash
1.72
10.16
9.2
15.02
Total Assets
396.97
402.04
384.95
400.13
