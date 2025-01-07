iifl-logo-icon 1
Windsor Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

357.35
(1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

287.21

243.77

351.53

300.27

yoy growth (%)

17.82

-30.65

17.06

6.97

Raw materials

-189.69

-156.43

-223.07

-185.58

As % of sales

66.04

64.17

63.45

61.8

Employee costs

-41.31

-42.31

-42.95

-39.47

As % of sales

14.38

17.35

12.21

13.14

Other costs

-26.95

-46.36

-48.13

-43.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.38

19.02

13.69

14.37

Operating profit

29.24

-1.35

37.36

32.06

OPM

10.18

-0.55

10.62

10.67

Depreciation

-13.43

-13.56

-13.5

-12.71

Interest expense

-8.15

-9.72

-11.84

-8.62

Other income

0.25

12.05

15.25

10.48

Profit before tax

7.92

-12.58

27.27

21.21

Taxes

4.98

24.51

-10.01

-8.92

Tax rate

62.91

-194.81

-36.73

-42.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.9

11.93

17.25

12.29

Exceptional items

0

-25.69

0

0

Net profit

12.9

-13.76

17.25

12.29

yoy growth (%)

-193.73

-179.77

40.37

-14.13

NPM

4.49

-5.64

4.9

4.09

