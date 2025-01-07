Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
287.21
243.77
351.53
300.27
yoy growth (%)
17.82
-30.65
17.06
6.97
Raw materials
-189.69
-156.43
-223.07
-185.58
As % of sales
66.04
64.17
63.45
61.8
Employee costs
-41.31
-42.31
-42.95
-39.47
As % of sales
14.38
17.35
12.21
13.14
Other costs
-26.95
-46.36
-48.13
-43.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.38
19.02
13.69
14.37
Operating profit
29.24
-1.35
37.36
32.06
OPM
10.18
-0.55
10.62
10.67
Depreciation
-13.43
-13.56
-13.5
-12.71
Interest expense
-8.15
-9.72
-11.84
-8.62
Other income
0.25
12.05
15.25
10.48
Profit before tax
7.92
-12.58
27.27
21.21
Taxes
4.98
24.51
-10.01
-8.92
Tax rate
62.91
-194.81
-36.73
-42.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.9
11.93
17.25
12.29
Exceptional items
0
-25.69
0
0
Net profit
12.9
-13.76
17.25
12.29
yoy growth (%)
-193.73
-179.77
40.37
-14.13
NPM
4.49
-5.64
4.9
4.09
