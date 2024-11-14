Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, January 09, 2025, has approved the allotment Kindly note that the Board meeting commenced at 09:20 AM and concluded at 10:30 PM

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising. 1. Considered, approved and recommended special resolution for increasing the limits for loans and investments by the Company, 2. Preferential Issue of Equity Shares, 3. Preferential Issue of Warrants, 4. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, 5. Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Any other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024