Windsor Machines Ltd Board Meeting

Windsor Machines CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, January 09, 2025, has approved the allotment Kindly note that the Board meeting commenced at 09:20 AM and concluded at 10:30 PM
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising. 1. Considered, approved and recommended special resolution for increasing the limits for loans and investments by the Company, 2. Preferential Issue of Equity Shares, 3. Preferential Issue of Warrants, 4. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, 5. Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Any other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 and any other business with the permission of chair. In continuation to our letter dated 1st February, 2024, we are to inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. 9th February, 2024 (Commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M.) inter-alia considered, approved and transacted the following business: 1) The Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2) Reconstitution of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

