Windsor Machines Ltd Summary

Windsor Machines Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Windsor Engineering Limited in May, 1963. The Company name was changed to R H Windsor Limited in 1964 and was again changed to Klockner Windsor Limited in 1986 and then to DGP Windsor India Limited in 1994. Later, the Company was once again changed to Windsor Machines Limited from DGP Windsor India Limited in February, 2015.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of plastic processing machinery, which includes pipe extrusion, blown film extrusion and injection moulding machines. The Company works 3 manufacturing facilities located at Thane (Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral (Gujarat).The company entered into technical and commercial collaborations with R H Windsor, UK. In 1982, Klockner Werke, Germany, took over the collaborator company. In 1994, the Piramal Group took control of the concern. The company manufactures quality products and is a leading manufacturer of plastic processing machinery injection moulding machines, extrusion lines and blow moulding machines. Its injection moulding division of the company tied up with a Japanese company to manufacture state-of-the-art injection moulding machines and its blow moulding division is tieing up with a German company for its blow moulding machines. Its extrusion machinery division also has technology tie-ups with Kuhne, Germany for film plants and with Wavin Rollepaal, Netherlands, for pipe and tube extrusion plants. The machinery manufactured by the company is used to manufacture plastic bottles, kerosene containers, plastic sheets, films, tapes, PVC pipes, woven sacks, shoes and also in the automobile industry. During 1997-98, Digimicro 200 machines with better hydraulic and electronic features and Polypropylene Thermoforming machine were introduced during the year. The company has launched new products in Injection and Extrusion machinery which is expected to contribute significantly to the business.During the year 2012-13, Company extended customer base by launching machines for special applications. In year 2013-14, Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) namely Wintech B.V. in Netherland on April 10, 2013, for business/ investment purpose and invested Rs 1322.45 lakhs. A joint ventured company, Wintech S.r.l. was incorporated by holding 80% shares by Wintech B.V., WOS of Windsor Machines Limited. On September 16, 2013, Wintech B.V. incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely Wintal Machines S.r.l. and acquired the business of an Italian Company, Italtech S.p.a.During the year 2016-17, Company extended its customer base by installing more than 30 Two-Platen Machines in some of the critical application segments. In 2017-18, Wintech S.r.l. the subsidiary company of Wintech B.V. (80% shares held by Wintech B. V.), was originally formed to acquire the business of Italtech. However under the directions of the Court of Padua the business of Italtech was acquired by Wintal Machines S.r.l., the wholly owned subsidiary of Wintech B.V. Since formation, Wintech S.r.l. was lying as it is and was attracting statutory cost/expenses every year, hence Wintech S.r.l. was liquidated/ closed during the year after following due procedure(s) under the Italian law, w.e.f. December 27, 2017. During the year 2019-20, 2,00,000 equity shares of Wintal Machines S.r.l. (Italy) held by Wintech B.V. (Netherlands) were transferred to Windsor Machines Limited and thereby Wintal Machines S.r.l. (Italy) became immediate wholly owned subsidiary (OWS) of Windsor Machines Limited w.e.f. June 5, 2019. Wintech B.V. (Netherlands), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Windsor Machines Limited was dissolved/ liquidated effective from June 26, 2019. RCube Energy Storage Systems LLP, in which the Company was holding 55% partnership interest was converted into Company under the name of RCube Energy Storage Systems Private Limited, w.e.f. June 27, 2019. After the said conversion, by an Investment Agreement dated February 2, 2018 between Windsor Machines Limited (the Company) and RCube Energy Storage Systems LLP), the Company acquired a right to appoint majority Directors on the Board of RCube and acquired stake of 55% by agreeing to invest total amount of Rs 16.50 Cr. Out of which the Company had invested Rs 9.19 Cr. in RCube till March 31, 2020.In January 2023, Company launched the KL series 1600-ton machine, which was the largest Injection Moulding machine, followed with the launch of KL2000 ton and KL2300 ton platen machines in enhancing the capacities.