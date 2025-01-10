To the Members of Windsor Machines Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of WINDSOR MACHINES LIMITED (the"Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Cash flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to

a. Note No 45(a) to the financial statements regarding inter-corporate loans given by company amounting to 6 706 Lakhs in earlier years. Since no repayment has been received against the loan, the company has started the recovery proceedings of the outstanding amount. The Company is exploring the possibilities of realizing the land i.e., security received against the loan. Consequently, the company has carried out the valuation of this land from an independent certified valuer & shortfall on realization, if any will be accounted for in the year of final recovery/ settlement. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

b. Note No. 45(b) to the financial statements regarding interest accrued on the inter-corporate loans given by the company in earlier years. Based on the uncertainty of ultimate collection of further interest, the company has not accrued interest income on the said inter corporate loan (net of provision) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 amounting to 229.29 Lakhs, for year ended March 31,2024 amounting to 922.19 Lakhs. The aggregate of interest not accrued for the period April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2024 amounts to 3681.22 Lakhs. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

c. Note No. 46(a) to the financial results regarding capital advance given by the company in earlier years in relation to development of its immoveable property. However, in view of ongoing commercial negotiation with respect to fulfilment of the terms of the contract, management feels that the Company may have to enter into a compromise arrangement and pay compensation to the contractor. During the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had made provision of Rs. 300 Lakhs towards estimated compensation and not accrued interest for the year ended March 31, 2020. During the year, no major development has occurred and the company has continued the same judgement in relation to provision of Rs. 300 Lakhs. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

d. Note No. 46(b) of the financial results regarding capital advance given by the company in earlier years in relation to development of its immoveable property. In view of the uncertainty regarding outcome of the ongoing negotiation, the company continued its judgement and did not accrue interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 amounting to 104.71 Lakhs, for year ended March 31,2024 amounting to 421.15 Lakhs. The aggregate of interest not accrued for the period April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2024 amounts to 1681.15 Lakhs. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

e. Note No. 39.4 to the financial statements regarding additions to the Income Tax returns of Company for AY 2011-2012 in the past, which company appealed to CIT(A). CIT(A) cancelled additions made by AO. Income Tax Department challenged the CIT(A) decision before ITAT which has allowed appeal filed by revenue recently. Based on earlier legal advice, company is of the view that such claims are untenable in law & in facts. Company has filed Miscellaneous application (MA) to that ITAT. As per the ITAT order, Tax liability works out to be Rs. 1511.16 Lakhs including interest. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our Audit Addressed the key Audit Matter Revenue Recognition In view of the significance of the matter we have applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Revenue of the Company mainly comprises of sale of Extrusion Machinery and Injection Moulding Machinery to its customers, domestic as well as foreign. • Assessing the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; • Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control is transferred to the customers of promised products and when there are no other unfulfilled obligations. This requires detailed analysis of each contract /customer purchase order regarding timing of revenue recognition. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over timing of recognition of revenue from sale of goods; • Inappropriate assessment could lead to a risk of revenue being recognized on sale of goods before the control in the goods is transferred to the customer. • Performing testing on selected statistical samples of customer contracts. Checked terms and condition related to acceptance of goods, acknowledged delivery receipts and tested the transit time to deliver the goods and its revenue recognition. Our tests of details focused on cut-off samples to verify only revenue pertaining to current year is recognized based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents. Accordingly, timing of recognition of revenue is a key audit matter.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In Connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit and loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IndAS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, either due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an Audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our Audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. For the Matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has paid remuneration to directors during the year in accordance with the provisions and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

18. As required by Company (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our Audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts; and

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) The Final dividend paid or declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies for the payment of dividend.

vi) Based on our Examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of audit trail facility and the same operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For J B T M & ASSOCIATES LLP

Firm Registration Number: W100365

Yashika Jain Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 168952 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 22168952AISDAX9128

ANNEXURE "A" REFERRED TO IN OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF WINDSOR MACHINES LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024;

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors report to the members, based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a). (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(a). (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b). The company has regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c). The title deeds of immoveable properties recorded as fixed assets in the books of accounts are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d). The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(e). There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a). In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. For stocks lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained by the management. No material discrepancies were noticed on the aforesaid verification;

(b). During the year company has not sanctioned any working capital loan in excess of 5 Crores in aggregate from the bank during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the company.

iii. As informed, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, clause (iii) (a), (iii) (b) and (iii) (c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e), (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. Based on information and explanation given to us in respect of the loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. As per legal opinion obtained by the company, advance from customers which are companies, amounting to 58.66 Lakhs and advance from customers which are foreign entities, amounting to 6.72 Lakhs both received after 01st April, 2014 and outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of 365 days are considered as exempt deposit under section 73 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with ruled made thereunder.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

vii. (a). The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Profession Tax, Tax Deducted at Source, duty of customs, duty of excise, and other material statutory dues applicable to it;

(b). There were no undisputed amounts payable is respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c). According to the information and explanations given to us the dues outstanding with respect to Income tax, Excise duty, service tax, value added tax, sales tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount ( in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2011-12 1 511.16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2013-14, 2014-15 2015-16 658.08 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2018-19 24.07 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2020-21 974.79 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Service Tax (Finance Act) Service Tax 2011-12 62.71 High Court Mar 2013 Oct 2014 26.22 Assistant Commissioner Ahmedabad III Nov 2014 July 2015 20.08 Assistant Commissioner Ahmedabad - III 2015-16 5.78 Assistant Commissioner Ahmedabad III Central Excise Act Excise Duty 2003-04 0.10 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Thane Gujarat Value Added Tax Sales Tax 2006-07 20.13 Gujarat Value added tax Tribunal 2017-18 119.06 Gujarat Value added tax Tribunal Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Dec 2017- Aug 2018 8.82 Additional commissioner of custom Dec 2017- Aug 2018 0.23 Commissioner of Custom (IMPORT) Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax 2017-18 17.87 Assistant Commissioner of CGST 2017-18 2.25 Office of Commisioner of Central Tax Audit

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a). According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institutions or a bank during the year and there are no dues outstanding with the Government or dues to debenture-holders;

(b). The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

(c). Term Loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans are obtained.

(d). On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e). In our opinion, The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f). The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. \

x. (a). In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b). The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xi. (a). During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management;

(b). During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c). As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore the requirement to report on clause (xii)(a),(b),(c) of the order is not required.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. (a). The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b). The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a). The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b). The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 51 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a). In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 44 to the financial statements.

(b). There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in note 44 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

For J B T M & ASSOCIATES LLP

Firm Registration Number: W100365

Yashika Jain Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 168952 Date: May 28, 2023 UDIN: 22168952AISDAX9128

ANNEXURE "B" THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 PART " f " UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL & REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" SECTION OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF WINDSOR MACHINES LIMITED OF EVEN DATE

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013("The Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Windsor Machines Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at Mach 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for internal financial control:

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") Theses responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of the Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material, misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or the degree of conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For J B T M & ASSOCIATES LLP

Firm Registration Number: W100365