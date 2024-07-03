SectorEngineering
Open₹234.95
Prev. Close₹231.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹799.27
Day's High₹234.95
Day's Low₹220.15
52 Week's High₹332.93
52 Week's Low₹67.5
Book Value₹8.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,650.09
P/E154.47
EPS1.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.23
96.29
87.66
72.48
Net Worth
119.38
102.44
93.81
78.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.25
93.54
145.38
111.38
yoy growth (%)
62.74
-35.65
30.52
4.22
Raw materials
-92.83
-51.5
-83.95
-65.29
As % of sales
60.97
55.05
57.74
58.61
Employee costs
-14.15
-12.42
-14.06
-10.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.88
1.59
18.16
9.8
Depreciation
-3.45
-3.77
-2.78
-2.47
Tax paid
-4.47
-0.13
-6.1
-3.54
Working capital
8.76
5.2
6.48
2.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
62.74
-35.65
30.52
4.22
Op profit growth
156.15
-65.35
70.96
25.32
EBIT growth
330.7
-80.76
78.53
43.98
Net profit growth
609.24
-87.83
92.44
36.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
197.35
159.79
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
197.35
159.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.94
2.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,324.75
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,767.6
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,557.05
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,431.85
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
517.75
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Rajesh N Doshi
Whole-time Director
Sunil B Jain
Managing Director
Khushboo C Doshi
Independent Director
Laxman Ajagiya
Joint Managing Director
Utsav Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Dineshbhai Sojitra
Independent Director
Pratik Rajendrabhai Kothari
Independent Director
Shital Bharatkumar Badshah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rajoo Engineers Ltd (REL) was incorporated in Dec.86 as a private limited company, and it was converted into a public limited company in May 92. The company is promoted by C N Doshi. Its works is situated in Manavadar and in Shapar - Veraval in Gujarat.REL manufactures and sells plastic processing machineries and post Extrusion Equipment of various thermoplastic raw materials into compounds such as profiles, pipes, blown films, cables and wire insulation sheathings, flat cast films, sheet extrusion, raffia tapes, monofilaments, co-extruded films, calendering, thermoforming and strapping. It has two units, at Manavader and Rajkot. Commercial production started in 1987. REL went public in Aug.94 with its maiden issue to expand its capacity from 65 pa to 156 pa. REL has entered into a technical collaboration with Wiffery machinery, UK, and plans to commence exports to Europe.During the year 2010-11, the Company was merged with three private limited Companies, viz., Hitesh Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Shruti Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Vishwakarma Fabricators Pvt. Ltd. which became effective from 13th April, 2013. All three private limited Companies were manufacturing flat sheet dies, extruders, fabrication structures, multilayer dies, screen changers, take-off assembly, roll stack assembly, air rings, calibration baskets, and winder assembly used in plastic processing machineries. Hence, as a result of merger, Rajoo produces all such parts & components in-house through manufacturing facilit
The Rajoo Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is ₹3650.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is 154.47 and 27.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajoo Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is ₹67.5 and ₹332.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajoo Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.44%, 3 Years at 184.42%, 1 Year at 208.69%, 6 Month at 105.33%, 3 Month at -23.65% and 1 Month at -19.95%.
