Rajoo Engineers Ltd Share Price

222.55
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open234.95
  • Day's High234.95
  • 52 Wk High332.93
  • Prev. Close231.7
  • Day's Low220.15
  • 52 Wk Low 67.5
  • Turnover (lac)799.27
  • P/E154.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.54
  • EPS1.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,650.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajoo Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rajoo Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

No Record Found

Rajoo Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 33.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajoo Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.15

6.15

6.15

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.23

96.29

87.66

72.48

Net Worth

119.38

102.44

93.81

78.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.25

93.54

145.38

111.38

yoy growth (%)

62.74

-35.65

30.52

4.22

Raw materials

-92.83

-51.5

-83.95

-65.29

As % of sales

60.97

55.05

57.74

58.61

Employee costs

-14.15

-12.42

-14.06

-10.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.88

1.59

18.16

9.8

Depreciation

-3.45

-3.77

-2.78

-2.47

Tax paid

-4.47

-0.13

-6.1

-3.54

Working capital

8.76

5.2

6.48

2.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

62.74

-35.65

30.52

4.22

Op profit growth

156.15

-65.35

70.96

25.32

EBIT growth

330.7

-80.76

78.53

43.98

Net profit growth

609.24

-87.83

92.44

36.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

197.35

159.79

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

197.35

159.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.94

2.76

Rajoo Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,324.75

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,767.6

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,557.05

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,431.85

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

517.75

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajoo Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Rajesh N Doshi

Whole-time Director

Sunil B Jain

Managing Director

Khushboo C Doshi

Independent Director

Laxman Ajagiya

Joint Managing Director

Utsav Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Dineshbhai Sojitra

Independent Director

Pratik Rajendrabhai Kothari

Independent Director

Shital Bharatkumar Badshah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajoo Engineers Ltd

Summary

Rajoo Engineers Ltd (REL) was incorporated in Dec.86 as a private limited company, and it was converted into a public limited company in May 92. The company is promoted by C N Doshi. Its works is situated in Manavadar and in Shapar - Veraval in Gujarat.REL manufactures and sells plastic processing machineries and post Extrusion Equipment of various thermoplastic raw materials into compounds such as profiles, pipes, blown films, cables and wire insulation sheathings, flat cast films, sheet extrusion, raffia tapes, monofilaments, co-extruded films, calendering, thermoforming and strapping. It has two units, at Manavader and Rajkot. Commercial production started in 1987. REL went public in Aug.94 with its maiden issue to expand its capacity from 65 pa to 156 pa. REL has entered into a technical collaboration with Wiffery machinery, UK, and plans to commence exports to Europe.During the year 2010-11, the Company was merged with three private limited Companies, viz., Hitesh Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Shruti Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Vishwakarma Fabricators Pvt. Ltd. which became effective from 13th April, 2013. All three private limited Companies were manufacturing flat sheet dies, extruders, fabrication structures, multilayer dies, screen changers, take-off assembly, roll stack assembly, air rings, calibration baskets, and winder assembly used in plastic processing machineries. Hence, as a result of merger, Rajoo produces all such parts & components in-house through manufacturing facilit
Company FAQs

What is the Rajoo Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Rajoo Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajoo Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is ₹3650.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is 154.47 and 27.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajoo Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajoo Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is ₹67.5 and ₹332.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajoo Engineers Ltd?

Rajoo Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.44%, 3 Years at 184.42%, 1 Year at 208.69%, 6 Month at 105.33%, 3 Month at -23.65% and 1 Month at -19.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajoo Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajoo Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.40 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 33.52 %

