Rajoo Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.88
1.59
18.16
9.8
Depreciation
-3.45
-3.77
-2.78
-2.47
Tax paid
-4.47
-0.13
-6.1
-3.54
Working capital
8.76
5.2
6.48
2.97
Other operating items
Operating
15.71
2.89
15.75
6.76
Capital expenditure
0.78
3.91
20.57
12.71
Free cash flow
16.49
6.8
36.32
19.47
Equity raised
123.5
113.96
81.37
63.72
Investing
0.02
-0.03
0
-1.06
Financing
-5.05
-6.74
8.24
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
1.53
1.45
Net in cash
134.96
113.99
127.48
83.61
