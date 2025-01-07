iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajoo Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

233.65
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.25

93.54

145.38

111.38

yoy growth (%)

62.74

-35.65

30.52

4.22

Raw materials

-92.83

-51.5

-83.95

-65.29

As % of sales

60.97

55.05

57.74

58.61

Employee costs

-14.15

-12.42

-14.06

-10.99

As % of sales

9.3

13.27

9.67

9.86

Other costs

-26.51

-22.3

-26.25

-22.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.41

23.84

18.06

20.42

Operating profit

18.73

7.31

21.11

12.34

OPM

12.3

7.81

14.52

11.08

Depreciation

-3.45

-3.77

-2.78

-2.47

Interest expense

-0.98

-2.08

-0.98

-0.92

Other income

0.58

0.14

0.82

0.85

Profit before tax

14.88

1.59

18.16

9.8

Taxes

-4.47

-0.13

-6.1

-3.54

Tax rate

-30.07

-8.23

-33.61

-36.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.4

1.46

12.05

6.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.4

1.46

12.05

6.26

yoy growth (%)

609.24

-87.83

92.44

36.93

NPM

6.83

1.56

8.29

5.62

