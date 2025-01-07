Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.25
93.54
145.38
111.38
yoy growth (%)
62.74
-35.65
30.52
4.22
Raw materials
-92.83
-51.5
-83.95
-65.29
As % of sales
60.97
55.05
57.74
58.61
Employee costs
-14.15
-12.42
-14.06
-10.99
As % of sales
9.3
13.27
9.67
9.86
Other costs
-26.51
-22.3
-26.25
-22.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.41
23.84
18.06
20.42
Operating profit
18.73
7.31
21.11
12.34
OPM
12.3
7.81
14.52
11.08
Depreciation
-3.45
-3.77
-2.78
-2.47
Interest expense
-0.98
-2.08
-0.98
-0.92
Other income
0.58
0.14
0.82
0.85
Profit before tax
14.88
1.59
18.16
9.8
Taxes
-4.47
-0.13
-6.1
-3.54
Tax rate
-30.07
-8.23
-33.61
-36.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.4
1.46
12.05
6.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.4
1.46
12.05
6.26
yoy growth (%)
609.24
-87.83
92.44
36.93
NPM
6.83
1.56
8.29
5.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.