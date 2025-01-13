Rajoo Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.23
96.29
87.66
72.48
Net Worth
119.38
102.44
93.81
78.63
Minority Interest
Debt
1.31
1.52
0.28
3.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.75
3.8
4.21
4.21
Total Liabilities
124.44
107.76
98.3
85.93
Fixed Assets
47.49
39.13
40.99
42.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.41
10.58
12.87
1.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.45
0
Networking Capital
40.03
13.76
18.69
22.09
Inventories
102.98
56.56
52.58
54.55
Inventory Days
130.77
Sundry Debtors
15.83
16.51
4.69
11.36
Debtor Days
27.23
Other Current Assets
16.84
6.78
11.29
16.38
Sundry Creditors
-30.3
-19.9
-19.71
-22.78
Creditor Days
54.61
Other Current Liabilities
-65.32
-46.19
-30.16
-37.42
Cash
32.51
44.29
25.31
19.28
Total Assets
124.44
107.76
98.31
85.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.