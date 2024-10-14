Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 6 Oct 2024

RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday October 14 2024 at Rajoo Avenue Survey No. 210 Plot No. 1 Industrial Area Veraval Shapar - 360024 Dist: Rajkot Gujarat to transact inter alia the following business: 1) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024; 2) To take note of Limited Review Reports for the Second Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024; and 3) To consider a proposal for declaration and recommendation of Bonus Equity Shares subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 4) To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed an outcome of Board Meeting in pursuance to regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.09.2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulation

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 7 Jul 2024

RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; 2) To take note of Limited Review Reports for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; Please find enclosed unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve please find attached herewith prior intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24.06.2024 under regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations for declaration of Bonus issue of equity shares Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. June 28, 2024 at its registered office has, inter alia, : 1. Considered, approved and recommended an increase in authorised share capital of the Company from Rs.7,70,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Seventy Lakhs only) divided into 7,70,00,000 (Seven Crores Seventy Lakhs only) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each to Rs. 15,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) divided into 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crore ) Equity Shares of Rs.1/- (Rupees One) each subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot 2. Considered, approved and recommended an alteration in the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. 3. Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) New fully paid Equity Share for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share held as on Record Date by the shareholder, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot.. Details as required as per regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 (SEBI Master Circular) is annexed herewith as Annexure-A. 4. Considered and approved, June 21, 2024 as the Cut-off date for ascertaining the list of Shareholders to whom notice of Postal Ballot shall be sent and for reckoning voting rights. 5. Appointed CS Nirav D Vekariya, Peer Reviewed Practicing Company Secretary (Member No. F11660/ COP: 17709) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 6. Recommended Final Dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per equity share having face value of Rs. 1.00/- (pre-bonus) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. It is further informed that the aforesaid Final Equity Dividend of Rs.0.25 per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 0.125 per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each (post-bonus) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 7 Apr 2024