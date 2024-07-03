Rajoo Engineers Ltd Summary

Rajoo Engineers Ltd (REL) was incorporated in Dec.86 as a private limited company, and it was converted into a public limited company in May 92. The company is promoted by C N Doshi. Its works is situated in Manavadar and in Shapar - Veraval in Gujarat.REL manufactures and sells plastic processing machineries and post Extrusion Equipment of various thermoplastic raw materials into compounds such as profiles, pipes, blown films, cables and wire insulation sheathings, flat cast films, sheet extrusion, raffia tapes, monofilaments, co-extruded films, calendering, thermoforming and strapping. It has two units, at Manavader and Rajkot. Commercial production started in 1987. REL went public in Aug.94 with its maiden issue to expand its capacity from 65 pa to 156 pa. REL has entered into a technical collaboration with Wiffery machinery, UK, and plans to commence exports to Europe.During the year 2010-11, the Company was merged with three private limited Companies, viz., Hitesh Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Shruti Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Vishwakarma Fabricators Pvt. Ltd. which became effective from 13th April, 2013. All three private limited Companies were manufacturing flat sheet dies, extruders, fabrication structures, multilayer dies, screen changers, take-off assembly, roll stack assembly, air rings, calibration baskets, and winder assembly used in plastic processing machineries. Hence, as a result of merger, Rajoo produces all such parts & components in-house through manufacturing facilities present in these three private limited companies. Consequent to merger, the Company allotted 2,13,10,000 equity shares Re. 1/- each on 28th May, 2013.The Company and its JV partner Bausano and Figli, Italy organized the Indias first ever multi product open house for three different products - Twin screw cPVC pipe plant, Twin screw PVC pipe plant with 1000kg/hr output and Drip Irrigation pipe plant at Rajkot in 2013. The Company launched worlds highest output TQPP downward extrusion blown film line; developed and exported Asias first resin sack blown film line; manufactured Asias first three layer wide width blown film line; displayed Asias first seven layer blown film line on the Plastindia platform; launched Indias first XPS foam extrusion line and vacuum forming machine and launched extrusion line for PP spun bond nonwoven fabrics in 2014.