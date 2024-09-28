|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Please find enclosed Scrutinizers Report dated 28.09.2024 on evoting and voting at 37th Annual General Meeting of Rajoo Engineers Limited held on 27.09.2024 and evoting results in prescribed format as per Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
