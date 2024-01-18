Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. June 28, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per equity share having face value of Rs. 1.00/- (pre-bonus) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. It is further informed that the aforesaid Final Equity Dividend of Rs.0.25 per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 0.125 per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each (post-bonus) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM.