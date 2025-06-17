The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹38.37 and ₹41.9 as of 17 Jun ‘25