SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹39.12
Prev. Close₹39.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹692.08
Day's High₹39.69
Day's Low₹38.1
52 Week's High₹41.9
52 Week's Low₹38.37
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,186.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,307.6
|48.09
|91,654.79
|521.37
|1.56
|2,414.36
|253.17
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,531.5
|83.92
|42,106.26
|275.05
|0.4
|1,971.65
|332.98
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,136.3
|81.57
|25,842.09
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,747.7
|53.56
|19,326.18
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
938.7
|55.6
|17,880.69
|61.3
|0.43
|686.81
|134.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Plot No. A 5/5,
MIDC Industrial Area,
Maharashtra - 421401
Tel: 91-22-30418111
Website: http://www.lloydsengg.in
Email: infoengg@lloyds.in
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reports by Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup
