Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

38.45
(-2.56%)
Jun 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.12
  • Day's High39.69
  • 52 Wk High41.9
  • Prev. Close39.46
  • Day's Low38.1
  • 52 Wk Low 38.37
  • Turnover (lac)692.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value0.5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,186.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

39.12

Prev. Close

39.46

Turnover(Lac.)

692.08

Day's High

39.69

Day's Low

38.1

52 Week's High

41.9

52 Week's Low

38.37

Book Value

0

Face Value

0.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,186.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Jun, 2025|10:51 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,307.6

48.0991,654.79521.371.562,414.36253.17

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

3,531.5

83.9242,106.26275.050.41,971.65332.98

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,136.3

81.5725,842.09121.910529.190.83

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

1,747.7

53.5619,326.1891.330.97687.67202.31

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

938.7

55.617,880.6961.30.43686.81134.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Plot No. A 5/5,

MIDC Industrial Area,

Maharashtra - 421401

Tel: 91-22-30418111

Website: http://www.lloydsengg.in

Email: infoengg@lloyds.in

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

What is the Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹1186.25 Cr. as of 17 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 2.46 as of 17 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹38.37 and ₹41.9 as of 17 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup?

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

