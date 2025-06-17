Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,307.6
|48.09
|91,654.79
|521.37
|1.56
|2,414.36
|253.17
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,531.5
|83.92
|42,106.26
|275.05
|0.4
|1,971.65
|332.98
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,136.3
|81.57
|25,842.09
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,747.7
|53.56
|19,326.18
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
938.7
|55.6
|17,880.69
|61.3
|0.43
|686.81
|134.22
