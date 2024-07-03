SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,128.15
Prev. Close₹1,128.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹50.39
Day's High₹1,134.1
Day's Low₹1,101
52 Week's High₹1,770
52 Week's Low₹1,100
Book Value₹213.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,926.93
P/E26.29
EPS43.04
Divi. Yield1.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
348.78
309.91
268.32
223.83
Net Worth
362.38
323.51
281.92
237.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
661.48
447.28
525.74
457.74
yoy growth (%)
47.88
-14.92
14.85
3.69
Raw materials
-469.85
-323.78
-366.21
-327.21
As % of sales
71.03
72.38
69.65
71.48
Employee costs
-48.65
-37.56
-42.51
-38.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.25
9.69
33.26
28.25
Depreciation
-10.83
-11.1
-10.68
-10.08
Tax paid
-13.04
3.69
-4.99
-9.69
Working capital
8.9
-71.41
-31.31
66.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.88
-14.92
14.85
3.69
Op profit growth
193.56
-53.07
24.97
12.76
EBIT growth
229
-61.54
24.79
18.8
Net profit growth
-476.89
-142.41
52.31
2.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
661.48
447.68
526.36
513.28
465.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
6.97
Net Sales
661.48
447.68
526.36
513.28
458.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.46
7.39
9.03
10.35
9.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
N Malkani Nagpal
Non Executive Director
R A Mirchandani
Managing Director
A T Malkani
Independent Director
Piyush Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
R N Sapru
Independent Director
K Digvijay Singh.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V M Bhide
Independent Director
G M Lalwani
Non Executive Director
Tanya Advani
Independent Director
Nita Dempo Mirchandani
Non Executive Director
D A Lalvani
Independent Director
N S Marshall
Additional Director
Mihir Jayaraman
Summary
Ador Welding Limited (AWL) was formerly incorporated as Advani Oerlikon Limited on October 22, 1951 by J B Advani & Co. and the Oerlikon-Buhrle Group (now Unaxis), Switzerland. The Company name was changed from Advani Oerlikon Limited to Ador Welding Limited on October 16, 2003. Ador Welding is Indias leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. It is also engaged in providing customized solutions for multi-disciplinary projects and contracts related to refineries, oil and gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel plants, pharma, water and other chemical process industries. The Project Engineering Division (PED) is also gaining strong repute in providing world class Environmental Engineering products & Welding Automation Systems. AWL has six manufacturing plants at Bhandup, Chinchwad, Raipur, Chennai, Pimpri and Silvassa, offers a welding package which includes a wide variety (over 200 types) of electrodes, fluxes, flux-cored wires and special customised electrodes. The company has installed capacity of 1,07,800 tpa for Arc Welding Electrodes & Continuous Welding Wires and Fluxes. It caters to the steel, ship-building, defence, power, automobile, general fabrication and engineering industries. The company has Two Technology Development Centres (TDC) at Bhandup (Mumbai) and Chinchwad (Pune) in Maharashtra. These TDCs continue to pursue their goals, with renewed vigour, in terms of innovations, improvements and cost reductions.The company came out with a righ
The Ador Welding Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1107.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ador Welding Ltd is ₹1926.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ador Welding Ltd is 26.29 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ador Welding Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ador Welding Ltd is ₹1100 and ₹1770 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ador Welding Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.81%, 3 Years at 16.48%, 1 Year at -27.95%, 6 Month at -19.52%, 3 Month at -15.60% and 1 Month at -8.92%.
