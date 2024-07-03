iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ador Welding Ltd Share Price

1,107.25
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,128.15
  • Day's High1,134.1
  • 52 Wk High1,770
  • Prev. Close1,128.15
  • Day's Low1,101
  • 52 Wk Low 1,100
  • Turnover (lac)50.39
  • P/E26.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value213.11
  • EPS43.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,926.93
  • Div. Yield1.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ador Welding Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,128.15

Prev. Close

1,128.15

Turnover(Lac.)

50.39

Day's High

1,134.1

Day's Low

1,101

52 Week's High

1,770

52 Week's Low

1,100

Book Value

213.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,926.93

P/E

26.29

EPS

43.04

Divi. Yield

1.28

Ador Welding Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18.5

Record Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

9 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ador Welding Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ador Welding Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.20%

Foreign: 0.19%

Indian: 52.97%

Non-Promoter- 9.47%

Institutions: 9.47%

Non-Institutions: 37.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ador Welding Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

13.6

13.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

348.78

309.91

268.32

223.83

Net Worth

362.38

323.51

281.92

237.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

661.48

447.28

525.74

457.74

yoy growth (%)

47.88

-14.92

14.85

3.69

Raw materials

-469.85

-323.78

-366.21

-327.21

As % of sales

71.03

72.38

69.65

71.48

Employee costs

-48.65

-37.56

-42.51

-38.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.25

9.69

33.26

28.25

Depreciation

-10.83

-11.1

-10.68

-10.08

Tax paid

-13.04

3.69

-4.99

-9.69

Working capital

8.9

-71.41

-31.31

66.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.88

-14.92

14.85

3.69

Op profit growth

193.56

-53.07

24.97

12.76

EBIT growth

229

-61.54

24.79

18.8

Net profit growth

-476.89

-142.41

52.31

2.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

661.48

447.68

526.36

513.28

465.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

6.97

Net Sales

661.48

447.68

526.36

513.28

458.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.46

7.39

9.03

10.35

9.58

View Annually Results

Ador Welding Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ador Welding Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

N Malkani Nagpal

Non Executive Director

R A Mirchandani

Managing Director

A T Malkani

Independent Director

Piyush Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

R N Sapru

Independent Director

K Digvijay Singh.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V M Bhide

Independent Director

G M Lalwani

Non Executive Director

Tanya Advani

Independent Director

Nita Dempo Mirchandani

Non Executive Director

D A Lalvani

Independent Director

N S Marshall

Additional Director

Mihir Jayaraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ador Welding Ltd

Summary

Ador Welding Limited (AWL) was formerly incorporated as Advani Oerlikon Limited on October 22, 1951 by J B Advani & Co. and the Oerlikon-Buhrle Group (now Unaxis), Switzerland. The Company name was changed from Advani Oerlikon Limited to Ador Welding Limited on October 16, 2003. Ador Welding is Indias leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. It is also engaged in providing customized solutions for multi-disciplinary projects and contracts related to refineries, oil and gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel plants, pharma, water and other chemical process industries. The Project Engineering Division (PED) is also gaining strong repute in providing world class Environmental Engineering products & Welding Automation Systems. AWL has six manufacturing plants at Bhandup, Chinchwad, Raipur, Chennai, Pimpri and Silvassa, offers a welding package which includes a wide variety (over 200 types) of electrodes, fluxes, flux-cored wires and special customised electrodes. The company has installed capacity of 1,07,800 tpa for Arc Welding Electrodes & Continuous Welding Wires and Fluxes. It caters to the steel, ship-building, defence, power, automobile, general fabrication and engineering industries. The company has Two Technology Development Centres (TDC) at Bhandup (Mumbai) and Chinchwad (Pune) in Maharashtra. These TDCs continue to pursue their goals, with renewed vigour, in terms of innovations, improvements and cost reductions.The company came out with a righ
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ador Welding Ltd share price today?

The Ador Welding Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1107.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Welding Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ador Welding Ltd is ₹1926.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ador Welding Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ador Welding Ltd is 26.29 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ador Welding Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ador Welding Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ador Welding Ltd is ₹1100 and ₹1770 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ador Welding Ltd?

Ador Welding Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.81%, 3 Years at 16.48%, 1 Year at -27.95%, 6 Month at -19.52%, 3 Month at -15.60% and 1 Month at -8.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ador Welding Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ador Welding Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.18 %
Institutions - 9.47 %
Public - 37.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Welding Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.