Summary

Ador Welding Limited (AWL) was formerly incorporated as Advani Oerlikon Limited on October 22, 1951 by J B Advani & Co. and the Oerlikon-Buhrle Group (now Unaxis), Switzerland. The Company name was changed from Advani Oerlikon Limited to Ador Welding Limited on October 16, 2003. Ador Welding is Indias leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. It is also engaged in providing customized solutions for multi-disciplinary projects and contracts related to refineries, oil and gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel plants, pharma, water and other chemical process industries. The Project Engineering Division (PED) is also gaining strong repute in providing world class Environmental Engineering products & Welding Automation Systems. AWL has six manufacturing plants at Bhandup, Chinchwad, Raipur, Chennai, Pimpri and Silvassa, offers a welding package which includes a wide variety (over 200 types) of electrodes, fluxes, flux-cored wires and special customised electrodes. The company has installed capacity of 1,07,800 tpa for Arc Welding Electrodes & Continuous Welding Wires and Fluxes. It caters to the steel, ship-building, defence, power, automobile, general fabrication and engineering industries. The company has Two Technology Development Centres (TDC) at Bhandup (Mumbai) and Chinchwad (Pune) in Maharashtra. These TDCs continue to pursue their goals, with renewed vigour, in terms of innovations, improvements and cost reductions.The company came out with a righ

