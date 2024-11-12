Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ADOR WELDING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Segment wise Revenue Results and Capital Employed for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 and as of 30th September 2024 respectively and the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as of 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, which commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 08:15 PM. The major outcome of the Meeting, amongst other things (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Mihir Jayaraman (DIN: 08000077) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 09th November, 2024, to hold the office for the first (1st) term of 05 (five) years upto 08th November, 2029 subject to the approval of the Shareholders

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

We wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 03rd October, 2024, which commenced at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM, inter-alia considered / noted / approved the allotment of 38,04,348 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of AWL in accordance with the share exchange ratio provided in the Scheme, to / for such eligible shareholders of ADFL, who were holding shares as on the Record Date. The said Equity Shares shall be listed on the stock exchanges and shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Equity Shares of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

ADOR WELDING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Segment wise Revenue Results and Capital Employed for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and as of 30th June 2024 respectively This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e on Friday, 02nd August, 2024, which commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 06:20 PM. The major outcome of the Meeting, amongst other things (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

ADOR WELDING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results, Dividend if any & other matters This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024, which commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 07:20 PM. The major outcome of the Meeting, amongst other things Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024