Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
661.48
447.28
525.74
457.74
yoy growth (%)
47.88
-14.92
14.85
3.69
Raw materials
-469.85
-323.78
-366.21
-327.21
As % of sales
71.03
72.38
69.65
71.48
Employee costs
-48.65
-37.56
-42.51
-38.31
As % of sales
7.35
8.39
8.08
8.36
Other costs
-84.59
-66.05
-74.63
-58.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.78
14.76
14.19
12.73
Operating profit
58.39
19.89
42.39
33.92
OPM
8.82
4.44
8.06
7.41
Depreciation
-10.83
-11.1
-10.68
-10.08
Interest expense
-3.72
-6.41
-8.61
-5.3
Other income
5.41
7.31
10.16
9.71
Profit before tax
49.25
9.69
33.26
28.25
Taxes
-13.04
3.69
-4.99
-9.69
Tax rate
-26.47
38.08
-15
-34.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.21
13.38
28.27
18.56
Exceptional items
8.98
-25.37
0
0
Net profit
45.19
-11.99
28.27
18.56
yoy growth (%)
-476.89
-142.41
52.31
2.42
NPM
6.83
-2.68
5.37
4.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.