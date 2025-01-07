iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ador Welding Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,096
(0.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Welding Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

661.48

447.28

525.74

457.74

yoy growth (%)

47.88

-14.92

14.85

3.69

Raw materials

-469.85

-323.78

-366.21

-327.21

As % of sales

71.03

72.38

69.65

71.48

Employee costs

-48.65

-37.56

-42.51

-38.31

As % of sales

7.35

8.39

8.08

8.36

Other costs

-84.59

-66.05

-74.63

-58.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.78

14.76

14.19

12.73

Operating profit

58.39

19.89

42.39

33.92

OPM

8.82

4.44

8.06

7.41

Depreciation

-10.83

-11.1

-10.68

-10.08

Interest expense

-3.72

-6.41

-8.61

-5.3

Other income

5.41

7.31

10.16

9.71

Profit before tax

49.25

9.69

33.26

28.25

Taxes

-13.04

3.69

-4.99

-9.69

Tax rate

-26.47

38.08

-15

-34.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.21

13.38

28.27

18.56

Exceptional items

8.98

-25.37

0

0

Net profit

45.19

-11.99

28.27

18.56

yoy growth (%)

-476.89

-142.41

52.31

2.42

NPM

6.83

-2.68

5.37

4.05

Ador Welding : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Welding Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.