Ador Welding Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.25
9.69
33.26
28.25
Depreciation
-10.83
-11.1
-10.68
-10.08
Tax paid
-13.04
3.69
-4.99
-9.69
Working capital
8.9
-71.41
-31.31
66.3
Other operating items
Operating
34.28
-69.13
-13.71
74.78
Capital expenditure
7.76
-13.55
38.51
7.68
Free cash flow
42.05
-82.68
24.79
82.47
Equity raised
446.96
471.12
449.98
446.15
Investing
8.1
5.43
0.38
-8.21
Financing
-24.6
25.1
13.39
60.67
Dividends paid
0
0
8.84
6.8
Net in cash
472.51
418.96
497.38
587.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.