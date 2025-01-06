iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Welding Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,095.1
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Welding Ltd

Ador Welding FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.25

9.69

33.26

28.25

Depreciation

-10.83

-11.1

-10.68

-10.08

Tax paid

-13.04

3.69

-4.99

-9.69

Working capital

8.9

-71.41

-31.31

66.3

Other operating items

Operating

34.28

-69.13

-13.71

74.78

Capital expenditure

7.76

-13.55

38.51

7.68

Free cash flow

42.05

-82.68

24.79

82.47

Equity raised

446.96

471.12

449.98

446.15

Investing

8.1

5.43

0.38

-8.21

Financing

-24.6

25.1

13.39

60.67

Dividends paid

0

0

8.84

6.8

Net in cash

472.51

418.96

497.38

587.88

