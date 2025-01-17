iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Welding Ltd Key Ratios

1,114.3
(-0.84%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.75

-14.97

14.88

3.6

Op profit growth

190.39

-53.22

26.34

12.99

EBIT growth

224.44

-61.44

26.66

19.57

Net profit growth

-535.06

-136.07

56.27

3.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.82

4.48

8.16

7.42

EBIT margin

8

3.64

8.03

7.29

Net profit margin

6.82

-2.31

5.46

4.01

RoCE

18.69

5.33

12.55

10.84

RoNW

4.34

-1.07

2.92

1.91

RoA

3.98

-0.84

2.13

1.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

33.21

-7.63

19.21

13.54

Dividend per share

12.5

0

6.5

5

Cash EPS

25.19

-15.84

13.25

6.05

Book value per share

207.44

174.68

181.93

180.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.62

-39.35

9.43

27.67

P/CEPS

24.55

-18.94

13.68

61.83

P/B

2.98

1.71

0.99

2.07

EV/EBIDTA

13.08

15.25

6.06

13.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

43.37

44.43

Tax payout

-26.5

37.13

-14.67

-34.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

54.78

95.88

76.88

67.12

Inventory days

42.05

50.82

40.22

40.45

Creditor days

-46.95

-64.3

-56.07

-64.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.23

-2.54

-4.91

-6.28

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0.04

0.3

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

-0.09

0.54

1.75

1.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.03

-72.32

-69.55

-71.38

Employee costs

-7.35

-8.42

-8.09

-8.39

Other costs

-12.78

-14.76

-14.19

-12.8

