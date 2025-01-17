Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.75
-14.97
14.88
3.6
Op profit growth
190.39
-53.22
26.34
12.99
EBIT growth
224.44
-61.44
26.66
19.57
Net profit growth
-535.06
-136.07
56.27
3.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.82
4.48
8.16
7.42
EBIT margin
8
3.64
8.03
7.29
Net profit margin
6.82
-2.31
5.46
4.01
RoCE
18.69
5.33
12.55
10.84
RoNW
4.34
-1.07
2.92
1.91
RoA
3.98
-0.84
2.13
1.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
33.21
-7.63
19.21
13.54
Dividend per share
12.5
0
6.5
5
Cash EPS
25.19
-15.84
13.25
6.05
Book value per share
207.44
174.68
181.93
180.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.62
-39.35
9.43
27.67
P/CEPS
24.55
-18.94
13.68
61.83
P/B
2.98
1.71
0.99
2.07
EV/EBIDTA
13.08
15.25
6.06
13.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
43.37
44.43
Tax payout
-26.5
37.13
-14.67
-34.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
54.78
95.88
76.88
67.12
Inventory days
42.05
50.82
40.22
40.45
Creditor days
-46.95
-64.3
-56.07
-64.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.23
-2.54
-4.91
-6.28
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0.04
0.3
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
-0.09
0.54
1.75
1.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.03
-72.32
-69.55
-71.38
Employee costs
-7.35
-8.42
-8.09
-8.39
Other costs
-12.78
-14.76
-14.19
-12.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.