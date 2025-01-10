Ador Welding Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
348.78
309.91
268.32
223.83
Net Worth
362.38
323.51
281.92
237.43
Minority Interest
Debt
44.01
17.28
2.21
29.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.1
7.29
7.51
7.74
Total Liabilities
414.49
348.08
291.64
274.36
Fixed Assets
152.99
125.06
124.57
119.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.25
20.28
19.88
11.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.48
11.93
10.19
8.6
Networking Capital
223.03
183.92
129.37
116.29
Inventories
122.38
116.21
89.97
62.46
Inventory Days
49.64
50.97
Sundry Debtors
150.45
125.17
93.15
105.33
Debtor Days
51.39
85.95
Other Current Assets
64.42
53.43
54.77
56.96
Sundry Creditors
-73.39
-74.71
-77.56
-77.6
Creditor Days
42.79
63.32
Other Current Liabilities
-40.83
-36.18
-30.96
-30.86
Cash
2.74
6.89
7.63
18
Total Assets
414.49
348.08
291.64
274.36
