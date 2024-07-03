Ador Welding Ltd Summary

Ador Welding Limited (AWL) was formerly incorporated as Advani Oerlikon Limited on October 22, 1951 by J B Advani & Co. and the Oerlikon-Buhrle Group (now Unaxis), Switzerland. The Company name was changed from Advani Oerlikon Limited to Ador Welding Limited on October 16, 2003. Ador Welding is Indias leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. It is also engaged in providing customized solutions for multi-disciplinary projects and contracts related to refineries, oil and gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel plants, pharma, water and other chemical process industries. The Project Engineering Division (PED) is also gaining strong repute in providing world class Environmental Engineering products & Welding Automation Systems. AWL has six manufacturing plants at Bhandup, Chinchwad, Raipur, Chennai, Pimpri and Silvassa, offers a welding package which includes a wide variety (over 200 types) of electrodes, fluxes, flux-cored wires and special customised electrodes. The company has installed capacity of 1,07,800 tpa for Arc Welding Electrodes & Continuous Welding Wires and Fluxes. It caters to the steel, ship-building, defence, power, automobile, general fabrication and engineering industries. The company has Two Technology Development Centres (TDC) at Bhandup (Mumbai) and Chinchwad (Pune) in Maharashtra. These TDCs continue to pursue their goals, with renewed vigour, in terms of innovations, improvements and cost reductions.The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.1994 to part- finance the modernisation of its plants for consumables and equipment manufacture. The company has technical collaborations with two welding companies - Oerlikon Burhle, Switzerland, and La Soudure Autogene Francaise, France. Certification from internationally accepted inspection agencies - Lloyds Register of Shipping, Det Norske Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping and Bureau Veritas -- makes Advani Oerlikons products globally acceptable. It has also received the ISO-9002 certification for its 100% EOU.During 1998-99 Semiconductor Limited a 100% subsidiary company was amalgamated with AOL. Now company has no subsidiary company. The company has provided facilities for holding shares in demat mode by signining agreement with NSDL & Central Depositary Services (I) Ltd & the same is expected to start its operation soon and expand its reach. The company made buy back of 22,29,833 equity shares @ Rs.20/- per shares totalling to Rs.4.46 crores in 2002-03. M/s Oerlikon Welding Limited, the overseas promoter has exited from their financial particpation from the company by offering entire stake in the buy back scheme. Pursuant to the court order, an associate company M/s Ador Technologies Limited was amalgamated with the company with effect from appointed date 1st April,2002.In 2006, the manufacturing operations at Ahmednagar plant have been shifted to Chennai plant for attaining economies of scale in wire products.The Company commenced manufacture and sale of Power Generators of 15 to 125 KVA capacities on a moderate scale in FY 2006-07. The new Flux Cored Wire Plant commissioned at Silvassa in 2008. Another Submerged Arc Welding Flux Plant was built at Chennai.During the financial year 2010-11, M/s. J B Advani & Company Pvt. Ltd., the promoter / parent Company of the Company acquired further shares of the Company and became the Holding Company since February, 2011. In 2012, the Company launched King Series of Gas Cutting, PPE & Welding Accessories Products. It set up Welding Application & Technical Centre (WATC) showcasing an extended portfolio of Automation Solutions. In 2013, it launched profile cutting CNC Machine.During FY 2017-18, the Company launched new products in welding and cutting segment & also in WAPS and Project EngineeringBusiness. It installed Solar Power Plant at Raipur Factory with the capacity of 518 KWP during FY 2019-20. In 2021-22, Company installed Solar Power Plant at Silvassa Factory with the capacity of 115 KWP.In 2022-23, 100% Subsidiary Ador Welding Acedemy Pvt. Ltd. merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 16th March 2023.