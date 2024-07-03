|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|The Annual General Meeting ofthe Company will be held on Friday, 26th July, 2024 at 11:00 am through Video Conferencing (VC), pursuant to MCA General Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25th September, 2023 read with General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 read with General Circular No. 02/2022 dated 05th May, 2022, and General Circular No. 20/2020 dated 05th May, 2020. Notice of 71st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Proceedings of 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
