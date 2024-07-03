iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GMM Pfaudler Ltd Share Price

1,216
(0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:07 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,216
  • Day's High1,216
  • 52 Wk High1,589.95
  • Prev. Close1,210.55
  • Day's Low1,216
  • 52 Wk Low 1,143.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E161.62
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value170.51
  • EPS7.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,466.8
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GMM Pfaudler Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,216

Prev. Close

1,210.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

1,216

Day's Low

1,216

52 Week's High

1,589.95

52 Week's Low

1,143.1

Book Value

170.51

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,466.8

P/E

161.62

EPS

7.51

Divi. Yield

0.16

GMM Pfaudler Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Nov, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

GMM Pfaudler Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|12:40 PM

The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.

Read More
GMM Pfaudler’s 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

GMM Pfaudler’s 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GMM Pfaudler Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.18%

Non-Promoter- 30.43%

Institutions: 30.43%

Non-Institutions: 44.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GMM Pfaudler Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.99

8.99

2.92

2.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

742.2

698.99

441.7

354.43

Net Worth

751.19

707.98

444.62

357.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

640.8

516.35

312.41

266.3

yoy growth (%)

24.1

65.28

17.31

15.98

Raw materials

-274.02

-232.94

-131.3

-115.74

As % of sales

42.76

45.11

42.03

43.46

Employee costs

-69.9

-55.1

-36.47

-31.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

125.9

82.03

43.89

37.74

Depreciation

-28.95

-20.01

-8.3

-7.38

Tax paid

-30.8

-19.91

-15.52

-11.67

Working capital

3.36

66.6

5.42

-10.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.1

65.28

17.31

15.98

Op profit growth

54.51

115.22

13.19

27.56

EBIT growth

54.99

90.36

16.24

35.63

Net profit growth

53.08

118.93

8.83

42.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,446.48

3,177.55

2,540.57

1,001.12

591.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,446.48

3,177.55

2,540.57

1,001.12

591.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.02

51.69

6.73

23.48

5.76

View Annually Results

GMM Pfaudler Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GMM Pfaudler Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashok J Patel

Managing Director

Tarak A Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mittal Mehta

Independent Director

NAKUL VINAY TOSHNIWAL

Independent Director

Bhawana Mishra

Independent Director

Vivek Bhatia

Chairman & Independent Directo

P K Apte

Independent Director

Shilpa Divekar Nirula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GMM Pfaudler Ltd

Summary

GMM Pfaudler Limited (GMMPL) [formerly known as Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers], is a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems for critical applications in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and energy sectors to organisations around the globe. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of corrosion resistant glass-lined equipment used in Chemical, Pharmaceutical and allied industries. It manufactures Wiped Film Evaporators, Agitated Nutche Filters, Hiefficiency Mixing Systems, PTFE lined equipment etc apart from glass lined equipment in which Company is the largest producer in India. It has 18 manufacturing facility in Karamsad, Gujarat.The company was incorporated in November 17th, 1962 and commenced commercial production in 1965. It started manufacturing glasslined equipment in 1969, with technology acquired from Hampart, Hungary. However, with passage of time, this technology became obsolete. For keeping ahead of others in technology, in 1988, GMML entered into a technical and financial tie-up with Pfaudler Companies, US. Pfaudler, a world leader in the field, acquired a 40% stake in the company and it currently holds 51% stake in the company. During 1993-94, GMML commenced manufacture of corrosion resistant fluoropolymer products in technical collaboration with Eldon Products, US, and filter dryers in collaboration with Rosenmund, Switzerland. The company has also entered into a technical know-how agreement with Chemineer Inc of USA for manufacture of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GMM Pfaudler Ltd share price today?

The GMM Pfaudler Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1216 today.

What is the Market Cap of GMM Pfaudler Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is ₹5466.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is 161.62 and 7.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GMM Pfaudler Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMM Pfaudler Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is ₹1143.1 and ₹1589.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GMM Pfaudler Ltd?

GMM Pfaudler Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.25%, 3 Years at -9.61%, 1 Year at -22.28%, 6 Month at -14.14%, 3 Month at -14.98% and 1 Month at -4.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GMM Pfaudler Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.18 %
Institutions - 30.44 %
Public - 44.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GMM Pfaudler Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.