SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,216
Prev. Close₹1,210.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹1,216
Day's Low₹1,216
52 Week's High₹1,589.95
52 Week's Low₹1,143.1
Book Value₹170.51
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,466.8
P/E161.62
EPS7.51
Divi. Yield0.16
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.99
8.99
2.92
2.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
742.2
698.99
441.7
354.43
Net Worth
751.19
707.98
444.62
357.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
640.8
516.35
312.41
266.3
yoy growth (%)
24.1
65.28
17.31
15.98
Raw materials
-274.02
-232.94
-131.3
-115.74
As % of sales
42.76
45.11
42.03
43.46
Employee costs
-69.9
-55.1
-36.47
-31.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
125.9
82.03
43.89
37.74
Depreciation
-28.95
-20.01
-8.3
-7.38
Tax paid
-30.8
-19.91
-15.52
-11.67
Working capital
3.36
66.6
5.42
-10.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.1
65.28
17.31
15.98
Op profit growth
54.51
115.22
13.19
27.56
EBIT growth
54.99
90.36
16.24
35.63
Net profit growth
53.08
118.93
8.83
42.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,446.48
3,177.55
2,540.57
1,001.12
591.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,446.48
3,177.55
2,540.57
1,001.12
591.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.02
51.69
6.73
23.48
5.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashok J Patel
Managing Director
Tarak A Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mittal Mehta
Independent Director
NAKUL VINAY TOSHNIWAL
Independent Director
Bhawana Mishra
Independent Director
Vivek Bhatia
Chairman & Independent Directo
P K Apte
Independent Director
Shilpa Divekar Nirula
Reports by GMM Pfaudler Ltd
Summary
GMM Pfaudler Limited (GMMPL) [formerly known as Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers], is a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems for critical applications in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and energy sectors to organisations around the globe. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of corrosion resistant glass-lined equipment used in Chemical, Pharmaceutical and allied industries. It manufactures Wiped Film Evaporators, Agitated Nutche Filters, Hiefficiency Mixing Systems, PTFE lined equipment etc apart from glass lined equipment in which Company is the largest producer in India. It has 18 manufacturing facility in Karamsad, Gujarat.The company was incorporated in November 17th, 1962 and commenced commercial production in 1965. It started manufacturing glasslined equipment in 1969, with technology acquired from Hampart, Hungary. However, with passage of time, this technology became obsolete. For keeping ahead of others in technology, in 1988, GMML entered into a technical and financial tie-up with Pfaudler Companies, US. Pfaudler, a world leader in the field, acquired a 40% stake in the company and it currently holds 51% stake in the company. During 1993-94, GMML commenced manufacture of corrosion resistant fluoropolymer products in technical collaboration with Eldon Products, US, and filter dryers in collaboration with Rosenmund, Switzerland. The company has also entered into a technical know-how agreement with Chemineer Inc of USA for manufacture of
Read More
The GMM Pfaudler Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1216 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is ₹5466.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is 161.62 and 7.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMM Pfaudler Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is ₹1143.1 and ₹1589.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GMM Pfaudler Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.25%, 3 Years at -9.61%, 1 Year at -22.28%, 6 Month at -14.14%, 3 Month at -14.98% and 1 Month at -4.70%.
