Summary

GMM Pfaudler Limited (GMMPL) [formerly known as Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers], is a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems for critical applications in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and energy sectors to organisations around the globe. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of corrosion resistant glass-lined equipment used in Chemical, Pharmaceutical and allied industries. It manufactures Wiped Film Evaporators, Agitated Nutche Filters, Hiefficiency Mixing Systems, PTFE lined equipment etc apart from glass lined equipment in which Company is the largest producer in India. It has 18 manufacturing facility in Karamsad, Gujarat.The company was incorporated in November 17th, 1962 and commenced commercial production in 1965. It started manufacturing glasslined equipment in 1969, with technology acquired from Hampart, Hungary. However, with passage of time, this technology became obsolete. For keeping ahead of others in technology, in 1988, GMML entered into a technical and financial tie-up with Pfaudler Companies, US. Pfaudler, a world leader in the field, acquired a 40% stake in the company and it currently holds 51% stake in the company. During 1993-94, GMML commenced manufacture of corrosion resistant fluoropolymer products in technical collaboration with Eldon Products, US, and filter dryers in collaboration with Rosenmund, Switzerland. The company has also entered into a technical know-how agreement with Chemineer Inc of USA for manufacture of

