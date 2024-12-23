Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
640.8
516.35
312.41
266.3
yoy growth (%)
24.1
65.28
17.31
15.98
Raw materials
-274.02
-232.94
-131.3
-115.74
As % of sales
42.76
45.11
42.03
43.46
Employee costs
-69.9
-55.1
-36.47
-31.16
As % of sales
10.9
10.67
11.67
11.7
Other costs
-143.25
-128.87
-98.43
-78.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.35
24.95
31.5
29.5
Operating profit
153.62
99.42
46.19
40.8
OPM
23.97
19.25
14.78
15.32
Depreciation
-28.95
-20.01
-8.3
-7.38
Interest expense
-6.65
-3.48
-1.03
-0.89
Other income
7.88
6.11
7.03
5.22
Profit before tax
125.9
82.03
43.89
37.74
Taxes
-30.8
-19.91
-15.52
-11.67
Tax rate
-24.46
-24.27
-35.35
-30.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
95.1
62.12
28.37
26.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
95.1
62.12
28.37
26.07
yoy growth (%)
53.08
118.93
8.83
42.01
NPM
14.84
12.03
9.08
9.79
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.Read More
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.Read More
