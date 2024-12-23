iifl-logo-icon 1
GMM Pfaudler Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,201.8
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

640.8

516.35

312.41

266.3

yoy growth (%)

24.1

65.28

17.31

15.98

Raw materials

-274.02

-232.94

-131.3

-115.74

As % of sales

42.76

45.11

42.03

43.46

Employee costs

-69.9

-55.1

-36.47

-31.16

As % of sales

10.9

10.67

11.67

11.7

Other costs

-143.25

-128.87

-98.43

-78.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.35

24.95

31.5

29.5

Operating profit

153.62

99.42

46.19

40.8

OPM

23.97

19.25

14.78

15.32

Depreciation

-28.95

-20.01

-8.3

-7.38

Interest expense

-6.65

-3.48

-1.03

-0.89

Other income

7.88

6.11

7.03

5.22

Profit before tax

125.9

82.03

43.89

37.74

Taxes

-30.8

-19.91

-15.52

-11.67

Tax rate

-24.46

-24.27

-35.35

-30.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

95.1

62.12

28.37

26.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

95.1

62.12

28.37

26.07

yoy growth (%)

53.08

118.93

8.83

42.01

NPM

14.84

12.03

9.08

9.79

GMM Pfaudler : related Articles

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

23 Dec 2024|12:40 PM

The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.

GMM Pfaudler’s 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

GMM Pfaudler’s 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

28 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.

