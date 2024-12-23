GMM Pfaudler Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.99
8.99
2.92
2.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
742.2
698.99
441.7
354.43
Net Worth
751.19
707.98
444.62
357.35
Minority Interest
Debt
287.22
336.64
139.84
122.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.87
7.94
5.68
5.92
Total Liabilities
1,045.28
1,052.56
590.14
485.85
Fixed Assets
239.65
238.69
237.65
179.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
519.05
519.05
171.34
171.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.32
2.09
1.17
1.4
Networking Capital
257.77
254.56
164.64
101.35
Inventories
133.77
199.14
230.6
112.65
Inventory Days
64.16
Sundry Debtors
171.84
197.43
121.01
113
Debtor Days
64.36
Other Current Assets
135.12
130.45
93.73
58.92
Sundry Creditors
-110.05
-154.11
-159.26
-95.16
Creditor Days
54.2
Other Current Liabilities
-72.91
-118.35
-121.44
-88.06
Cash
26.49
38.17
15.34
31.82
Total Assets
1,045.28
1,052.56
590.14
485.85
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.Read More
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.Read More
