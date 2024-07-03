GMM Pfaudler Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,705.75
2,311.6
1,841.2
542.5
459.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,705.75
2,311.6
1,841.2
542.5
459.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.49
37.05
5.34
7.4
5.03
Total Income
2,715.24
2,348.65
1,846.54
549.9
464.32
Total Expenditure
2,317.74
1,998.22
1,629.16
433.64
370.63
PBIDT
397.5
350.43
217.38
116.26
93.69
Interest
64.81
45.15
22.36
4.72
2.59
PBDT
332.69
305.28
195.02
111.54
91.1
Depreciation
99.61
85.6
105.36
22.98
15.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
73.73
63.51
54.32
20.99
18.18
Deferred Tax
4.01
-20.86
-22.75
-1.59
-1.85
Reported Profit After Tax
155.34
177.03
58.09
69.16
59.53
Minority Interest After NP
-2.45
48.87
-10.92
-0.05
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
157.79
128.16
69.01
69.21
59.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-15.33
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
157.79
143.49
69.01
69.21
59.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
35.1
28.97
47.21
47.35
40.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
150
150
150
Equity
8.99
8.99
2.92
2.92
2.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.69
15.15
11.8
21.43
20.39
PBDTM(%)
12.29
13.2
10.59
20.56
19.83
PATM(%)
5.74
7.65
3.15
12.74
12.96
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.Read More
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.