GMM Pfaudler Q3 Net Profit Jumps 43.6% YoY

7 Feb 2025 , 09:35 PM

GMM Pfaudler’s net profit for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹41.5 crore, a 43.6% YoY growth from ₹28.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue from operations declined 6.4% Year on Year (YoY) to ₹801.5 crore, as compared to ₹856 crore YoY for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscals.

EBITDA slipped 15.7% to ₹95.9 crore as against ₹113.8 crore in Q3 FY24, with EBITDA margin declining to 12% from 13.3%. Q3 FY25 order intake increased 5% q-o-q at ₹798 crore and 9M FY25 order intake was at ₹2,442 crore, up 13% YoY. New Order was at 7% YoY to Rs 1,740 crore as of December 31, 2024.

Demand across geographies is stable, albeit with an evolving product mix, the company said. Weakness in the chemical segment that affects capital expenditure cycles and new investments was highlighted by Managing Director Tarak Patel. The company GMM Pfaudler countered the slowdown by penetrating growth vectors such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and metals & minerals, leading to revenue diversification.

