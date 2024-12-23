GMM Pfaudler Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
125.9
82.03
43.89
37.74
Depreciation
-28.95
-20.01
-8.3
-7.38
Tax paid
-30.8
-19.91
-15.52
-11.67
Working capital
3.36
66.6
5.42
-10.6
Other operating items
Operating
69.51
108.7
25.49
8.08
Capital expenditure
76.21
95.14
16.46
-45.33
Free cash flow
145.72
203.84
41.95
-37.24
Equity raised
531.87
393.3
322.23
280.05
Investing
114.39
-15.05
4.61
32.24
Financing
157.01
34.43
0
0
Dividends paid
4.39
4.39
5.84
5.84
Net in cash
953.39
620.92
374.64
280.9
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.Read More
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.