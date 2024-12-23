GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, a global leader in corrosion-resistant technology, announced on Monday, December 23, that it will establish a manufacturing site in Poland to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

On December 20, the business engaged into an Investment and Shareholders’ Agreement with its German subsidiary, Pfaudler GmbH, to buy a 51% share in a Polish limited liability company, according to GMM Pfaudler’s stock exchange filing.

The acquisition is a crucial step toward creating a cutting-edge manufacturing and technical center in Poland.

GMM Pfaudler said that Polish Limited specializes in developing high-quality stainless-steel equipment for the food and pharma industries. This will help in boosting GMM Pfaudler’s competitiveness and global presence.

The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 Crore) from internal accrual funds.

According to the filing, this growth corresponds with GMM Pfaudler’s mission of providing cost-effective, high-quality solutions to its customers around the world.

GMM Pfaudler deals in corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services to the chemical and pharma sectors.

With 20 manufacturing facilities and a strong sales and service network spanning four continents, the company employs over 2,000 people and is dedicated to offering creative, cost-effective solutions to its clients.

