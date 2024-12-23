Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.37
45.69
14.91
20.86
Op profit growth
24.74
79.02
30.66
35.88
EBIT growth
16.47
55.27
37.19
47.47
Net profit growth
3.13
66.67
37.12
54.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.84
18.8
15.3
13.45
EBIT margin
11.14
16.2
15.2
12.73
Net profit margin
7.32
12.03
10.51
8.81
RoCE
13.46
31.87
28.65
24.31
RoNW
4.98
6.38
5.06
4.31
RoA
2.21
5.91
4.95
4.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
43.53
48.67
29.2
21.29
Dividend per share
5
5
4
4
Cash EPS
15.6
34.21
22.49
15.65
Book value per share
277.91
225.1
155.8
132.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
32.96
17.21
7.84
8.15
P/CEPS
91.95
24.48
10.18
11.08
P/B
5.16
3.72
1.47
1.3
EV/EBIDTA
40.91
31.07
13.12
13.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.98
6.17
13.7
18.78
Tax payout
-4.39
-22.92
-29.63
-29.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.99
38.55
54.17
61.3
Inventory days
128.01
68.37
80.02
79.15
Creditor days
-77.99
-48.65
-63.35
-51.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.95
-27.44
-59.82
-49.9
Net debt / equity
0.83
-0.12
-0.29
-0.16
Net debt / op. profit
2.45
-0.37
-1.07
-0.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.71
-43.04
-41.54
-42.3
Employee costs
-20.72
-14.88
-15.65
-18.78
Other costs
-20.7
-23.26
-27.5
-25.45
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.Read More
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.Read More
