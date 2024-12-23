iifl-logo-icon 1
GMM Pfaudler Ltd Key Ratios

1,210
(-0.05%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.37

45.69

14.91

20.86

Op profit growth

24.74

79.02

30.66

35.88

EBIT growth

16.47

55.27

37.19

47.47

Net profit growth

3.13

66.67

37.12

54.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.84

18.8

15.3

13.45

EBIT margin

11.14

16.2

15.2

12.73

Net profit margin

7.32

12.03

10.51

8.81

RoCE

13.46

31.87

28.65

24.31

RoNW

4.98

6.38

5.06

4.31

RoA

2.21

5.91

4.95

4.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

43.53

48.67

29.2

21.29

Dividend per share

5

5

4

4

Cash EPS

15.6

34.21

22.49

15.65

Book value per share

277.91

225.1

155.8

132.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

32.96

17.21

7.84

8.15

P/CEPS

91.95

24.48

10.18

11.08

P/B

5.16

3.72

1.47

1.3

EV/EBIDTA

40.91

31.07

13.12

13.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

5.98

6.17

13.7

18.78

Tax payout

-4.39

-22.92

-29.63

-29.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.99

38.55

54.17

61.3

Inventory days

128.01

68.37

80.02

79.15

Creditor days

-77.99

-48.65

-63.35

-51.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.95

-27.44

-59.82

-49.9

Net debt / equity

0.83

-0.12

-0.29

-0.16

Net debt / op. profit

2.45

-0.37

-1.07

-0.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.71

-43.04

-41.54

-42.3

Employee costs

-20.72

-14.88

-15.65

-18.78

Other costs

-20.7

-23.26

-27.5

-25.45

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

23 Dec 2024|12:40 PM

The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.

GMM Pfaudler's 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

GMM Pfaudler’s 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

28 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.

