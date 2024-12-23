Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

The Board of directors at their meeting held on December 13, 2024 approved; 1. Noting of resignation of Mr. Manish Poddar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from February 7, 2025 2. Appointment of Mr. Alexander Poempner as Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective from February 7, 2025 3. Closure of manufacturing facility at Hyderabad

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler Ltd (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. November 7, 2024, which commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:20 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler Ltd (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. August 7, 2024, which commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m., have inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and Payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board approved dividend of INR 1/- subject to approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024