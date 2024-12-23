iifl-logo-icon 1
GMM Pfaudler Ltd Board Meeting

GMM Pfaudler CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
The Board of directors at their meeting held on December 13, 2024 approved; 1. Noting of resignation of Mr. Manish Poddar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from February 7, 2025 2. Appointment of Mr. Alexander Poempner as Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective from February 7, 2025 3. Closure of manufacturing facility at Hyderabad
Board Meeting7 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler Ltd (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. November 7, 2024, which commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:20 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler Ltd (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. August 7, 2024, which commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m., have inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and Payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board approved dividend of INR 1/- subject to approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
GMM PFAUDLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 The Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler Ltd at their meeting held on February 1, 2024 have approved the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

GMM Pfaudler: Related News

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

23 Dec 2024|12:40 PM

The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.

GMM Pfaudler’s 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

28 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.

