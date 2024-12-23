payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at INR 1.00 per share on 4,49,57,224 Equity Shares having face value of INR 2/- each aggregating to INR 4,49,57,224. The recorddate for payment of interim dividend is fixed as November 18, 2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before December 4, 2024. We refer to our letter no GMM/SEC/2024-25/53 dated November 7, 2024. Kindly note that the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for FY 2024-25 was inadvertently mentioned as November 18, 2024 instead of November 21, 2024. Please take revised date on record. (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 07.11.2024)