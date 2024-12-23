|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|1
|50
|Interim
|payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at INR 1.00 per share on 4,49,57,224 Equity Shares having face value of INR 2/- each aggregating to INR 4,49,57,224. The recorddate for payment of interim dividend is fixed as November 18, 2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before December 4, 2024. We refer to our letter no GMM/SEC/2024-25/53 dated November 7, 2024. Kindly note that the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for FY 2024-25 was inadvertently mentioned as November 18, 2024 instead of November 21, 2024. Please take revised date on record. (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 07.11.2024)
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|1
|50
|Final
|The Board approved dividend of INR 1/- subject to approval of shareholders. The Company has fixed Friday, August 2, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of AGM and determining the Members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if approved at the AGM. Accordingly, the Register of Members and Share Transfer books will remain closed from August 3, 2024 to August 9, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.Read More
On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.