GMM Pfaudler Ltd Dividend

1,210.1
(1.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

GMM Pfaudler CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202421 Nov 202421 Nov 2024150Interim
payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at INR 1.00 per share on 4,49,57,224 Equity Shares having face value of INR 2/- each aggregating to INR 4,49,57,224. The recorddate for payment of interim dividend is fixed as November 18, 2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before December 4, 2024. We refer to our letter no GMM/SEC/2024-25/53 dated November 7, 2024. Kindly note that the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for FY 2024-25 was inadvertently mentioned as November 18, 2024 instead of November 21, 2024. Please take revised date on record. (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 07.11.2024)
Dividend22 May 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 2024150Final
The Board approved dividend of INR 1/- subject to approval of shareholders. The Company has fixed Friday, August 2, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of AGM and determining the Members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if approved at the AGM. Accordingly, the Register of Members and Share Transfer books will remain closed from August 3, 2024 to August 9, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

GMM Pfaudler: Related News

GMM Pfaudler arm picks up 51% stake in German Company

23 Dec 2024|12:40 PM

The facility would be established with an investment of PLN 12.2 million (roughly ₹25.3 crore) from internal accrual funds.

GMM Pfaudler's 9.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~11%

28 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

On another hand, the company logged a net profit of ₹23.9 Crore in the June quarter, down 52.2% from last year's ₹50 Crore.

