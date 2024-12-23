Enclosed please find copy of newspaper publication intimating that the AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 through video conference/ other audio-visual means published in Economic Times, Mumbai & Ahmedabad Edition (English) and in Naya Padkar, Anand Edition (Gujarati). The Company has fixed Friday, August 2, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of AGM and determining the Members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if approved at the AGM. Accordingly, the Register of Members and Share Transfer books will remain closed from August 3, 2024 to August 9, 2024 (both days inclusive). Summary of the proceedings of the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Revised Voting Results of 61st AGM of the Company. Revised voting results of the 61st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)