SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹6.6
Prev. Close₹6.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹7.2
Day's Low₹6.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-226.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
17.07
17.07
17.07
17.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-403.82
-235.59
-74.15
96.9
Net Worth
-386.75
-218.52
-57.08
113.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
78.36
118.36
304.89
580.37
yoy growth (%)
-33.79
-61.17
-47.46
9.12
Raw materials
-20.47
-19.96
7.7
-1.65
As % of sales
26.13
16.86
2.52
0.28
Employee costs
-6.09
-8.08
-12.48
-16.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-168.23
-161.58
-171.05
1.01
Depreciation
-8.29
-8.61
-10.42
-11.2
Tax paid
0
0.82
0
-0.2
Working capital
-152.03
-161.35
-263.76
4.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.79
-61.17
-47.46
9.12
Op profit growth
-6.25
-5.73
-413.4
-0.15
EBIT growth
-5.02
-6.82
-521.84
-5.04
Net profit growth
4.64
-6.02
-21,140.34
-75.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
118.36
304.89
580.36
533.54
610.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
118.36
304.89
580.36
533.54
610.8
Other Operating Income
0.63
1.37
2.39
0.62
0.28
Other Income
1.84
0.74
0.75
1.83
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by UB Engineering Ltd
Summary
UB Engineering (UBEL), a part of UB Group incorporated in 1972 as Western India Enterprises (WIEL) by A S Wardekar is one of the largest Engineering and Construction company in India. UBEL offers services such as Concept to Commissioning works on Turnkey projects, on-site Fabrication, Piping, Equipment installation, Overhauling & Maintenance of large infrastructure & Industrial Plants, from Power to Refineries to Steel to Petrochemicals and so on.Incorporated in 1972 as Western India Enterprises (WIEL) by A S Wardekar, subsequent to the take over of WIEL in 1988 by Vijay Mallaya the company came into the fold of UB Group. Further the company was merged with Best & Crompton in 1989. The name of the company is also rechristened as UB Engineering Ltd in 1993. UBEL came out with a rights issue in Jan 91 aggregating Rs 7.00-cr at a premieum of Rs.4 per share to meet capital expenditure and long-term working capital requirements. UBEL has entered into a joint venture with Sabroe Refrigeration, Denmark, for marketing refrigeration equipment. It has also incorporated a new company named UB Sabore. It has collaborated with Newmarket Micro Systems, UK, for the manufacture of film hybrid circuits and also with Extel Corp, US. UBEL has tied-up with Technopromexport, Russia, in the power services sector. The company exports to Kuwait. The electronics division of the company got the ISO 9001 certification in 1993-94. The company acquired Kay distillery, Nasik, for entering the liquor indus
