UB Engineering Ltd Share Price

7.2
(4.35%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

UB Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

6.6

Prev. Close

6.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.64

Day's High

7.2

Day's Low

6.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-226.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UB Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

UB Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

UB Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.74%

Non-Promoter- 1.99%

Institutions: 1.98%

Non-Institutions: 57.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UB Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

17.07

17.07

17.07

17.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-403.82

-235.59

-74.15

96.9

Net Worth

-386.75

-218.52

-57.08

113.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

78.36

118.36

304.89

580.37

yoy growth (%)

-33.79

-61.17

-47.46

9.12

Raw materials

-20.47

-19.96

7.7

-1.65

As % of sales

26.13

16.86

2.52

0.28

Employee costs

-6.09

-8.08

-12.48

-16.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-168.23

-161.58

-171.05

1.01

Depreciation

-8.29

-8.61

-10.42

-11.2

Tax paid

0

0.82

0

-0.2

Working capital

-152.03

-161.35

-263.76

4.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.79

-61.17

-47.46

9.12

Op profit growth

-6.25

-5.73

-413.4

-0.15

EBIT growth

-5.02

-6.82

-521.84

-5.04

Net profit growth

4.64

-6.02

-21,140.34

-75.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

118.36

304.89

580.36

533.54

610.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

118.36

304.89

580.36

533.54

610.8

Other Operating Income

0.63

1.37

2.39

0.62

0.28

Other Income

1.84

0.74

0.75

1.83

1.47

UB Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UB Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UB Engineering Ltd

Summary

UB Engineering (UBEL), a part of UB Group incorporated in 1972 as Western India Enterprises (WIEL) by A S Wardekar is one of the largest Engineering and Construction company in India. UBEL offers services such as Concept to Commissioning works on Turnkey projects, on-site Fabrication, Piping, Equipment installation, Overhauling & Maintenance of large infrastructure & Industrial Plants, from Power to Refineries to Steel to Petrochemicals and so on.Incorporated in 1972 as Western India Enterprises (WIEL) by A S Wardekar, subsequent to the take over of WIEL in 1988 by Vijay Mallaya the company came into the fold of UB Group. Further the company was merged with Best & Crompton in 1989. The name of the company is also rechristened as UB Engineering Ltd in 1993. UBEL came out with a rights issue in Jan 91 aggregating Rs 7.00-cr at a premieum of Rs.4 per share to meet capital expenditure and long-term working capital requirements. UBEL has entered into a joint venture with Sabroe Refrigeration, Denmark, for marketing refrigeration equipment. It has also incorporated a new company named UB Sabore. It has collaborated with Newmarket Micro Systems, UK, for the manufacture of film hybrid circuits and also with Extel Corp, US. UBEL has tied-up with Technopromexport, Russia, in the power services sector. The company exports to Kuwait. The electronics division of the company got the ISO 9001 certification in 1993-94. The company acquired Kay distillery, Nasik, for entering the liquor indus
