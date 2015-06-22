UB Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
17.07
17.07
17.07
17.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-403.82
-235.59
-74.15
96.9
Net Worth
-386.75
-218.52
-57.08
113.97
Minority Interest
Debt
48.5
45.95
53.03
148.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-338.25
-172.57
-4.05
262.31
Fixed Assets
87.7
96
106.26
116.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.02
1.66
1.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.88
1.88
1.88
1.88
Networking Capital
-429.83
-274.13
-123.43
122.83
Inventories
10.41
37.21
63.14
60.12
Inventory Days
48.48
114.74
75.58
37.8
Sundry Debtors
78.21
159.29
235.75
257.19
Debtor Days
364.28
491.21
282.22
161.74
Other Current Assets
79.76
82.15
133.02
199.92
Sundry Creditors
-157.93
-166.29
-201.54
-223.6
Creditor Days
735.6
512.79
241.27
140.62
Other Current Liabilities
-440.28
-386.49
-353.8
-170.8
Cash
1.97
3.65
9.58
19.44
Total Assets
-338.28
-172.58
-4.04
262.32
