UB Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.2
(4.35%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

UB Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-168.23

-161.58

-171.05

1.01

Depreciation

-8.29

-8.61

-10.42

-11.2

Tax paid

0

0.82

0

-0.2

Working capital

-152.03

-161.35

-263.76

4.94

Other operating items

Operating

-328.55

-330.72

-445.24

-5.45

Capital expenditure

-0.12

-2.87

0.09

45.22

Free cash flow

-328.67

-333.59

-445.15

39.76

Equity raised

-471.17

-148.98

193.8

210.44

Investing

-0.02

-1.64

0

0

Financing

94.45

82.72

-37.31

32.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-705.42

-401.49

-288.65

282.43

