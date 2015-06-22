iifl-logo-icon 1
UB Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

7.2
(4.35%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.17

-47.46

8.77

-12.64

Op profit growth

-5.79

-415.17

-0.89

-29.31

EBIT growth

-6.87

-522.16

-5.34

-36.11

Net profit growth

-6.08

-21,877.35

-73.83

-88.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-98.5

-40.59

6.76

7.42

EBIT margin

-103.69

-43.22

5.37

6.18

Net profit margin

-135.82

-56.14

0.13

0.56

RoCE

137.73

-102.69

11.78

14.23

RoNW

28.99

-154.79

0.16

0.58

RoA

45.1

-33.34

0.07

0.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.46

1.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-99.24

-106.4

-6.1

-3.56

Book value per share

-128.48

-33.94

66.34

76.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

49.02

22.21

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.08

-3.69

-10.96

P/B

-0.05

-0.26

0.33

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

-0.47

-0.48

3.94

4.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.51

0

-20.28

-75.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

609.1

295.05

169.61

207.08

Inventory days

154.72

73.77

36.44

31.44

Creditor days

-290.71

-181.59

-136.52

-73.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.15

3.34

-1.03

-1.58

Net debt / equity

-0.19

-0.74

1.13

0.82

Net debt / op. profit

-0.36

-0.35

3.28

2.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-16.86

2.52

-0.28

3.44

Employee costs

-6.83

-4.09

-2.84

-3.69

Other costs

-174.8

-139.02

-90.1

-92.32

