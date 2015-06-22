Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.17
-47.46
8.77
-12.64
Op profit growth
-5.79
-415.17
-0.89
-29.31
EBIT growth
-6.87
-522.16
-5.34
-36.11
Net profit growth
-6.08
-21,877.35
-73.83
-88.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-98.5
-40.59
6.76
7.42
EBIT margin
-103.69
-43.22
5.37
6.18
Net profit margin
-135.82
-56.14
0.13
0.56
RoCE
137.73
-102.69
11.78
14.23
RoNW
28.99
-154.79
0.16
0.58
RoA
45.1
-33.34
0.07
0.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.46
1.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-99.24
-106.4
-6.1
-3.56
Book value per share
-128.48
-33.94
66.34
76.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
49.02
22.21
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.08
-3.69
-10.96
P/B
-0.05
-0.26
0.33
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
-0.47
-0.48
3.94
4.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.51
0
-20.28
-75.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
609.1
295.05
169.61
207.08
Inventory days
154.72
73.77
36.44
31.44
Creditor days
-290.71
-181.59
-136.52
-73.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.15
3.34
-1.03
-1.58
Net debt / equity
-0.19
-0.74
1.13
0.82
Net debt / op. profit
-0.36
-0.35
3.28
2.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-16.86
2.52
-0.28
3.44
Employee costs
-6.83
-4.09
-2.84
-3.69
Other costs
-174.8
-139.02
-90.1
-92.32
