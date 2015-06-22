Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
78.36
118.36
304.89
580.37
yoy growth (%)
-33.79
-61.17
-47.46
9.12
Raw materials
-20.47
-19.96
7.7
-1.65
As % of sales
26.13
16.86
2.52
0.28
Employee costs
-6.09
-8.08
-12.48
-16.5
As % of sales
7.77
6.83
4.09
2.84
Other costs
-161.08
-206.9
-423.79
-522.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
205.56
174.8
138.99
90.07
Operating profit
-109.29
-116.58
-123.68
39.46
OPM
-139.46
-98.5
-40.56
6.79
Depreciation
-8.29
-8.61
-10.42
-11.2
Interest expense
-51.67
-38.85
-39.33
-30.21
Other income
1.02
2.47
2.38
2.96
Profit before tax
-168.23
-161.58
-171.05
1.01
Taxes
0
0.82
0
-0.2
Tax rate
0
-0.51
0
-19.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-168.23
-160.75
-171.05
0.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-168.23
-160.75
-171.05
0.81
yoy growth (%)
4.64
-6.02
-21,140.34
-75.6
NPM
-214.68
-135.81
-56.1
0.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.