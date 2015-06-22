iifl-logo-icon 1
UB Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.2
(4.35%)
Jun 22, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

78.36

118.36

304.89

580.37

yoy growth (%)

-33.79

-61.17

-47.46

9.12

Raw materials

-20.47

-19.96

7.7

-1.65

As % of sales

26.13

16.86

2.52

0.28

Employee costs

-6.09

-8.08

-12.48

-16.5

As % of sales

7.77

6.83

4.09

2.84

Other costs

-161.08

-206.9

-423.79

-522.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

205.56

174.8

138.99

90.07

Operating profit

-109.29

-116.58

-123.68

39.46

OPM

-139.46

-98.5

-40.56

6.79

Depreciation

-8.29

-8.61

-10.42

-11.2

Interest expense

-51.67

-38.85

-39.33

-30.21

Other income

1.02

2.47

2.38

2.96

Profit before tax

-168.23

-161.58

-171.05

1.01

Taxes

0

0.82

0

-0.2

Tax rate

0

-0.51

0

-19.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-168.23

-160.75

-171.05

0.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-168.23

-160.75

-171.05

0.81

yoy growth (%)

4.64

-6.02

-21,140.34

-75.6

NPM

-214.68

-135.81

-56.1

0.14

