SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹3.82
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹3.83
Day's Low₹3.82
52 Week's High₹5.8
52 Week's Low₹2.45
Book Value₹-109.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.4
30.4
30.4
30.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-360.18
-349.77
-336.12
-313.64
Net Worth
-329.78
-319.37
-305.72
-283.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2
9.86
20.06
38.84
yoy growth (%)
-79.73
-50.81
-48.34
-61.14
Raw materials
-1.61
-10.82
-7.9
-20.67
As % of sales
80.67
109.65
39.38
53.23
Employee costs
-7.25
-19.02
-27.75
-28.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-78.35
-162.08
-129.12
-125.68
Depreciation
-18.77
-21.08
-28.18
-29.37
Tax paid
-0.45
-45.85
0.46
-0.55
Working capital
-79.2
-258.26
-192.52
-60.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.73
-50.81
-48.34
-61.14
Op profit growth
-72.82
82.57
63.42
150.04
EBIT growth
-65.45
68.49
12.62
33.93
Net profit growth
23.59
-45.9
14.1
331.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0.39
2
9.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.39
2
9.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.89
0.35
0.44
5.38
141.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Maitreya V Doshi
Non Executive Director
Rohita M Doshi
Independent Director
Ramesh Adige
Independent Director
Dilip J Thakkar
Independent Director
S Padmanabhan
Independent Director
Udo Weigel
Reports by Premier Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1944, Premier Ltd. (formerly Premier Automobiles Ltd) manufactures passenger cars, trucks, buses, etc. It operates in only one business segment i.e Engineering. The Engineering segment consists of Manufacture of CNC Machines and large mechanical components for the wind energy and infrastructure sectors and professional and engineering services related thereto. PALs Premier Padmini enjoyed a commanding position, along with Hindustan Motors, till 1984, before the launch of the Maruti 800. In Jan.86, PAL started producing the 118 NE. PAL plans to rejuvenate itself through modernisation, new project launches and a joint venture with Automobiles Peugeot, France.It has also tied up with Fiat, Italy. As the present Padmini model is a product of Fiat, the latter will help upgrade the model. But the thrust will be on another model to be launched, named Uno, with technology from Fiat, Italy. Fiat, which considers India a key market, is also interested in strengthening its long-term relationship with PAL. The 999 cc Uno has roll out by the beginning of 1996. The company has entered into an arrangement with Ind Auto Ltd (IAL) for assembly of Premier cars at Kurla.Its machine tool division has obtained the ISO 9001 certification. Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI) awarded MTD ISO 9001 for next three years from 24th December, 1999. During 2002 the company signed a long term contract with Telco for painting the bodies. The companys real estate business witnessed a s
Read More
The Premier Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Ltd is ₹11.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Ltd is ₹2.45 and ₹5.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.75%, 3 Years at -32.18%, 1 Year at 8.96%, 6 Month at -17.23%, 3 Month at -11.84% and 1 Month at 2.53%.
