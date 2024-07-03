iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Ltd Share Price

3.83
(4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.82
  • Day's High3.83
  • 52 Wk High5.8
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.82
  • 52 Wk Low 2.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-109.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Premier Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

3.82

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

3.83

Day's Low

3.82

52 Week's High

5.8

52 Week's Low

2.45

Book Value

-109.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Premier Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Premier Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Premier Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.36%

Non-Promoter- 6.26%

Institutions: 6.25%

Non-Institutions: 66.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premier Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.4

30.4

30.4

30.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-360.18

-349.77

-336.12

-313.64

Net Worth

-329.78

-319.37

-305.72

-283.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2

9.86

20.06

38.84

yoy growth (%)

-79.73

-50.81

-48.34

-61.14

Raw materials

-1.61

-10.82

-7.9

-20.67

As % of sales

80.67

109.65

39.38

53.23

Employee costs

-7.25

-19.02

-27.75

-28.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-78.35

-162.08

-129.12

-125.68

Depreciation

-18.77

-21.08

-28.18

-29.37

Tax paid

-0.45

-45.85

0.46

-0.55

Working capital

-79.2

-258.26

-192.52

-60.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.73

-50.81

-48.34

-61.14

Op profit growth

-72.82

82.57

63.42

150.04

EBIT growth

-65.45

68.49

12.62

33.93

Net profit growth

23.59

-45.9

14.1

331.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0.39

2

9.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.39

2

9.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.89

0.35

0.44

5.38

141.54

Premier Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premier Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Maitreya V Doshi

Non Executive Director

Rohita M Doshi

Independent Director

Ramesh Adige

Independent Director

Dilip J Thakkar

Independent Director

S Padmanabhan

Independent Director

Udo Weigel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1944, Premier Ltd. (formerly Premier Automobiles Ltd) manufactures passenger cars, trucks, buses, etc. It operates in only one business segment i.e Engineering. The Engineering segment consists of Manufacture of CNC Machines and large mechanical components for the wind energy and infrastructure sectors and professional and engineering services related thereto. PALs Premier Padmini enjoyed a commanding position, along with Hindustan Motors, till 1984, before the launch of the Maruti 800. In Jan.86, PAL started producing the 118 NE. PAL plans to rejuvenate itself through modernisation, new project launches and a joint venture with Automobiles Peugeot, France.It has also tied up with Fiat, Italy. As the present Padmini model is a product of Fiat, the latter will help upgrade the model. But the thrust will be on another model to be launched, named Uno, with technology from Fiat, Italy. Fiat, which considers India a key market, is also interested in strengthening its long-term relationship with PAL. The 999 cc Uno has roll out by the beginning of 1996. The company has entered into an arrangement with Ind Auto Ltd (IAL) for assembly of Premier cars at Kurla.Its machine tool division has obtained the ISO 9001 certification. Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI) awarded MTD ISO 9001 for next three years from 24th December, 1999. During 2002 the company signed a long term contract with Telco for painting the bodies. The companys real estate business witnessed a s
Company FAQs

What is the Premier Ltd share price today?

The Premier Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Ltd is ₹11.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Ltd is ₹2.45 and ₹5.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Ltd?

Premier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.75%, 3 Years at -32.18%, 1 Year at 8.96%, 6 Month at -17.23%, 3 Month at -11.84% and 1 Month at 2.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.37 %
Institutions - 6.25 %
Public - 66.38 %

