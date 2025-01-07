Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2
9.86
20.06
38.84
yoy growth (%)
-79.73
-50.81
-48.34
-61.14
Raw materials
-1.61
-10.82
-7.9
-20.67
As % of sales
80.67
109.65
39.38
53.23
Employee costs
-7.25
-19.02
-27.75
-28.65
As % of sales
362.67
192.72
138.32
73.77
Other costs
-16.5
-66.02
-31.51
-18.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
825.02
669.02
157.04
47.19
Operating profit
-23.36
-86
-47.1
-28.82
OPM
-1,168.37
-871.39
-234.75
-74.2
Depreciation
-18.77
-21.08
-28.18
-29.37
Interest expense
-41.58
-55.67
-65.96
-69.6
Other income
5.38
0.66
12.13
2.11
Profit before tax
-78.35
-162.08
-129.12
-125.68
Taxes
-0.45
-45.85
0.46
-0.55
Tax rate
0.58
28.29
-0.36
0.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-78.81
-207.94
-128.66
-126.23
Exceptional items
-4.08
140.87
4.66
17.57
Net profit
-82.9
-67.07
-123.99
-108.66
yoy growth (%)
23.59
-45.9
14.1
331.47
NPM
-4,145
-679.61
-617.94
-279.74
