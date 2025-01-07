iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.84
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2

9.86

20.06

38.84

yoy growth (%)

-79.73

-50.81

-48.34

-61.14

Raw materials

-1.61

-10.82

-7.9

-20.67

As % of sales

80.67

109.65

39.38

53.23

Employee costs

-7.25

-19.02

-27.75

-28.65

As % of sales

362.67

192.72

138.32

73.77

Other costs

-16.5

-66.02

-31.51

-18.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

825.02

669.02

157.04

47.19

Operating profit

-23.36

-86

-47.1

-28.82

OPM

-1,168.37

-871.39

-234.75

-74.2

Depreciation

-18.77

-21.08

-28.18

-29.37

Interest expense

-41.58

-55.67

-65.96

-69.6

Other income

5.38

0.66

12.13

2.11

Profit before tax

-78.35

-162.08

-129.12

-125.68

Taxes

-0.45

-45.85

0.46

-0.55

Tax rate

0.58

28.29

-0.36

0.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-78.81

-207.94

-128.66

-126.23

Exceptional items

-4.08

140.87

4.66

17.57

Net profit

-82.9

-67.07

-123.99

-108.66

yoy growth (%)

23.59

-45.9

14.1

331.47

NPM

-4,145

-679.61

-617.94

-279.74

