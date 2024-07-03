iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.64
(-5.21%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0.39

2

9.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.39

2

9.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.52

0.15

0.4

5.32

150.51

Total Income

0.52

0.15

0.79

7.32

160.33

Total Expenditure

1.52

1.37

9.21

18.95

92.54

PBIDT

-1

-1.22

-8.42

-11.63

67.79

Interest

1.24

1.36

1.44

37.35

47.36

PBDT

-2.24

-2.58

-9.86

-48.98

20.43

Depreciation

6.31

8.46

10.49

14.09

16.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

45.85

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.55

-11.04

-20.35

-63.07

-42.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.55

-11.04

-20.35

-63.07

-42.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

104.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.55

-11.04

-20.35

-63.07

-146.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.81

-3.64

-6.7

-20.77

-13.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.37

30.37

30.37

30.37

30.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-2,158.97

-581.5

690.32

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-2,528.2

-2,449

208.04

PATM(%)

0

0

-5,217.94

-3,153.5

-428.51

