Premier Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0.39
2
9.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.39
2
9.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
0.15
0.4
5.32
150.51
Total Income
0.52
0.15
0.79
7.32
160.33
Total Expenditure
1.52
1.37
9.21
18.95
92.54
PBIDT
-1
-1.22
-8.42
-11.63
67.79
Interest
1.24
1.36
1.44
37.35
47.36
PBDT
-2.24
-2.58
-9.86
-48.98
20.43
Depreciation
6.31
8.46
10.49
14.09
16.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
45.85
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.55
-11.04
-20.35
-63.07
-42.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.55
-11.04
-20.35
-63.07
-42.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
104.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.55
-11.04
-20.35
-63.07
-146.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.81
-3.64
-6.7
-20.77
-13.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.37
30.37
30.37
30.37
30.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-2,158.97
-581.5
690.32
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-2,528.2
-2,449
208.04
PATM(%)
0
0
-5,217.94
-3,153.5
-428.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.