Premier Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.25
0.38
0.16
0.21
Total Income
0.24
0.25
0.38
0.16
0.21
Total Expenditure
0.43
0.39
0.44
0.42
0.5
PBIDT
-0.19
-0.14
-0.06
-0.26
-0.29
Interest
0.37
0.38
0.39
0.4
0.42
PBDT
-0.56
-0.52
-0.45
-0.66
-0.71
Depreciation
1.4
1.4
1.41
1.84
2.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.96
-1.92
-1.86
-2.5
-2.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.96
-1.92
-1.86
-2.5
-2.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.96
-1.92
-1.86
-2.5
-2.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.65
-0.63
-0.61
-0.82
-0.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.37
30.37
30.37
30.37
30.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
